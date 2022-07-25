Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said it is “not impossible” for BN to defeat DAP in Penang in the upcoming general election.

He explained that this is because BN managed to wrest some of DAP’s strongholds from them in the last two Malacca and Johor state polls.

“It is not easy to unseat DAP as the ruling government in Penang but it is not impossible.

“What is important now is to put our house in order to face the next general election that can happen anytime soon,” said Mohamad, as reported by The Star Online today.

He said this after attending the launch of Penang BN’s election machinery at the Perda Convention Centre in Kubang Menerong, Tasek Gelugor.

He claimed that Pakatan Harapan lost a number of its seats to BN in the Malacca and Johor state elections because voters realised they were deceived.

DAP only won four out of the eight seats they contested in the Malacca state election, while they lost the constituencies of Yong Peng, Bekok, Paloh, and Pekan Nanas in the Johor polls.

When asked about BN’s candidate for Penang chief minister in the 15th general election (GE15), Mohamad said this has yet to be decided.

“We haven’t talked about seats and candidates. This will all be decided at the leadership level of the respective parties later.

What is more important, he stressed, is for all BN component parties to start their preparations for the election and put together “a plan of action to deal with DAP”.

“Who is going to be the (chief minister) candidate is not important yet. We must prepare ourselves and make sure we are strong if we want to defeat DAP,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said BN will send a report to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in August on the most suitable time to hold the general election.

Mohamad, who is also the BN elections director, said he will prepare the report with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after his working tour to all states in Malaysia.

“I haven’t finished touring yet. Wait for me to go around the country with my friends and we will prepare a work report to send to the prime minister.

“We will finish (the presentation of the election report) before mid-August,” he said, as reported by The Vibes today.

Ismail Sabri is currently studying and waiting for the right time to hold GE15, he added.

MKINI

.