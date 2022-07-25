PROPERTY TYCOON MUSTAPHA KAMAL, FOUNDER OF EMKAY GROUP, DIES AT AGE 73

Emkay Group founder Mustapha Kamal passes away at 73

KUALA LUMPUR: Emkay Group founder Tan Sri Mustapha Kamal Abu Bakar has passed away at the age of 73.

According to news reports, the veteran of the property industry died at 7.45am at the National Heart Institute and will be laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery today.

Mustapha Kamal founded Emkay in 1983 and ventured into his maiden project in Taman Meru Jaya as well as his first privatised property development project in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh.

The group is known for its developments in Cyberjaya, which are valued at more than RM2.5bil, via associate companies MK Land Holdings Bhd and Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd.

