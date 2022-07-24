ANY DIRTY IDEAS, SNEAKY TRICKS TO OFFER? – SELANGOR BN TO HOLD NO-HOLDS-BARRED CONVENTION TO WREST CONTROL OF STATE

Selangor BN convention to find formula to wrest control of state in GE15

KUALA SELANGOR: The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) convention on July 31 is seen as a platform to find a formula to wrest control of the state.

Selangor BN chairman Noh Omar said it would be the arena for the party to come up with a resolution to achieve success in the 15th general election (GE15).

“Our election machinery in Selangor is ready. We want to further strengthen it,” he said after launching the Kemas Parenting Skills Workshop 2022 of the Tanjong Karang parliamentary constituency at the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre here today.

The one-day convention is scheduled to be held at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam.

Noh, who is also the entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister, said 500 members from BN component parties in every parliamentary seat in the state were expected to attend the convention.

“At the convention, a panel comprising economic figures from various races will hold a political and economic forum.

“Apart from that, we will also hold a workshop. From the results of the forum and workshop, we will produce a resolution on BN as well as ways to win back Selangor in GE15.”

He said the convention would be officiated by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Earlier, Noh, who is also the Tanjong Karang MP, presented three adjustable beds to needy elderly patients from his parliamentary constituency.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

