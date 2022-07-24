Russia denies strike on Ukraine’s Odessa port soon after grain deal

Turkey said it was “concerned” by attacks on the Ukrainian port of Odessa Saturday as Ukraine blamed Russia while Kremlin denied striking the port, all a day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal sponsored by Ankara and the United Nations to resume grain exports.

“The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack and they were looking into the issue very closely,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said. “The fact that an incident like this happened after the agreement we made yesterday… really makes us concerned.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned Saturday’s onslaught.

Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. It didn’t specify the damage or say whether the strike caused casualties.

“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odessa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the U.N. and Turkey under the Istanbul agreement,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said. “In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for a global food crisis,” he added.

Guterres’ office issued a statement saying the U.N. chief “unequivocally condemns” the strikes.

“Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets,” the statement said. “These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe. Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative,” it added.

During a Friday signing ceremony in Istanbul, Guterres hailed the deals to open Ukraine’s ports in Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny to commercial food exports as “a beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.”

The agreements are intended to clear the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and some Russian exports of grain and fertilizer held up by the war. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and naval blockade of its ports halted shipments.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press (AP) showed the deals called for a U.N.-led joint coordination center in Istanbul where officials from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey would oversee the scheduling and searches of cargo ships.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that the agreements offered “a chance to prevent a global catastrophe – a famine that could lead to political chaos in many countries of the world, in particular in the countries that help us.”

The head of Zelenskyy’s office, Andriy Yermak, said on Twitter that the Odessa strike coming so soon after the endorsement of the Black Sea ports deal illustrated “the Russian diplomatic dichotomy.”

Along with the strike on Odessa, Russia’s military fired a barrage of missiles Saturday at an airfield and a railway facility in central Ukraine, killing at least three people, while Ukrainian forces launched rocket strikes on river crossings in a Russian-occupied southern region.

The attacks on key infrastructure marked new attempts by the warring parties to tip the scales of the grinding conflict in their favor.

In Ukraine’s central Kirovohradska region, 13 Russian missiles struck an airfield and a railway facility. Governor Andriy Raikovych said that at least one serviceman and two guards were killed. The regional administration reported the strikes near the city of Kirovohrad, wounded another 13 people.

In the southern Kherson region, which Russian troops seized early in the invasion, Ukrainian forces preparing for a potential counteroffensive fired rockets at Dnieper River crossings to try to disrupt supplies to the Russians.

Despite the progress on that front, fighting raged unabated in eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland of the Donbass, where Russian forces tried to make new gains in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.

Russian troops also have faced Ukrainian counterattacks but largely held their ground in the Kherson region just north of the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainians bombarded the Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnieper River using the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russia-appointed regional administration in Kherson, said.

Stremousov told Russian state news agency Tass that the only other crossing of the Dnieper, the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, also came under attack from rockets launched with the weapons supplied by Washington but wasn’t damaged.

HIMARS, which fires GPS-guided rockets at targets 80 kilometers (50 miles) away, a distance that puts it out of reach of most Russian artillery systems, has significantly bolstered the Ukrainian strike capability.

In addition, Ukrainian forces shelled an automobile bridge across the Inhulets River in the village of Darivka, Stremousov told Tass. He said the bridge just east of the regional capital of Kherson sustained seven hits but remained open to traffic.

Stremousov said that, unlike the Antonivskyi Bridge, the small bridge in Darivka has no strategic value.

Since April, the Kremlin has concentrated on capturing the Donbass, a mostly Russian-speaking region of eastern Ukraine where pro-Russia separatists have proclaimed independence.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized Wednesday that Moscow plans to retain control of the other areas its forces occupy during the war. AP / DAILY SABAH

Uncertainty Over Russian Gas Supply Threatens EU Cohesion

German Foreign Minister Baerbock urges Canada to deliver gas turbine to Russia.

Baerbock: Full stop of Russian gas flows could lead to popular uprisings in Germany.

Europe must brace for further disruptions within the next couple of months. The Nordstream 1 gas supply saga took another turn on Friday. Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail reported that German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has warned Ottawa that if Canada kept sanctions in place that could effectively block the delivery of a missing gas turbine to Gazprom, Berlin could be forced to suspend military and economic aid to Ukraine. Baerbock reportedly indicated that a full stop of Russian gas flows via Nordstream1 could lead to popular uprisings in Germany. German media outlet RND quoted Baerbock on Wednesday stating that domestic political repercussions played an important role in negotiations with Canada. Berlin seems to have put a direct link between its support for Ukraine and the return of the gas turbine to Gazprom, which is remarkable, to say the least. Baerbock repeated that if no Russian gas was flowing via Nordstream1, Berlin would need to concentrate on possible internal uprisings, and may not be able to support Ukraine any further. Baerbock also reiterated to the German press that Germany will continue to need Russian gas in the future. In a reaction to the Globe and Mail article, German Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser said that Germany has never been threatening Canada. The German diplomat also stated to the press that Germany and the rest of Europe are working to wean themselves off Russian natural gas but do not want to see gas flows “cut off immediately” in order to guarantee the functioning of the economy in the short term. She said this is important to preserve their ability to protect Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” The above issue is maybe more diffuse than presented in the press but shows the leverage Russia still holds over the largest European economy. German industry and consumers are still very much dependent on Russian hydrocarbons, with no direct available options to completely wean themselves off Russian gas. The sigh of relief in Berlin, and other European capitals, about the partial resumption of natural gas, flows in Nordstream1 has been clearly heard in Moscow. Gazprom reopened the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Thursday after a ten-day scheduled maintenance shutdown, but it was still operating at a 40% capacity. It is clear that Canada’s government has been put in a tough situation by Germany’s position. The only possible reason for the current approach taken by Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau is to preserve unity in NATO. Putin’s “gasmailing” politics have put domestic energy security in another light, and Germany’s direct communication to its NATO-ally Canada makes that clear. This week’s meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey, has again also shown that the relations between Moscow and its perceived allies or compatriots are still good. The high-level meetings between Russia’s Putin, Iranian leader Raisi and Turkish president Erdogan have raised not only eyebrows but concerns inside of NATO and the EU. A continuation of the Turkish-Russia energy alliance is expected, as Ankara will need to keep the lights on. However, the meeting of Erdogan with two outcasts Putin and Raisi is not going down very well on all other fronts. Another remarkable event is the current visit of the Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto to Moscow. The Hungarian official has asked during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov for more Russian gas. The Hungarians have taken an independent, pragmatic approach towards Moscow after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Budapest is for 85% dependent on Russian gas for its energy needs, and Hungary has been opposing EU calls for sanctions on Russian gas imports. Szjijarto indicated in Moscow that Hungary needs an additional 700 million cubic meters of gas on top of an existing long-term supply deal with Russia. He also stated that talks are underway between Budapest and Moscow about the additional purchases. The need for additional volumes is clear, as Hungarian gas storage volumes are at only 27% of annual consumption. In 2021 Gazprom and Hungary signed a 15-year supply deal, which will bring Budapest 3.5 BCM per year via Bulgaria and Serbia, and 1BCM via Austria. The Nord Stream saga (1-2) will continue for another couple of months, as Putin sees the advantage of using his natural gas pipeline flows as a means to disrupt European energy strategies further. The next date to note is July 26, when the EU energy ministers will convene for an emergency meeting to discuss the proposed 15% gas usage cuts. It can be expected that new “technical issues” will emerge around Nord Stream, potentially blocking even more flows or new issues in other pipelines. Turkstream and other pipelines have until now been left alone but could become the next target in the Kremlin’s game of blackmail. The ongoing high energy price levels, and uncertainty on energy supplies, combined with high inflation, are a strong deck of cards in Putin’s hands. Europe’s resolve will be tested, especially if the Ukraine war drags on. OIL PRICE.COM