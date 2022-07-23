SHAFIE SAYS WARISAN TO CHOOSE ALLIES ONLY AFTER GE15 – WHILE UMNO’S MAT HASSAN CALLS AGAIN FOR GE15 TO BE HELD IN OCT OR NOV – BUT WHILE WARISAN CAN AFFORD TO WIN ZERO SEATS IN MALAYA SO LONG AS IT DOES WELL IN SABAH – MAT HASAN LOOKS SET TO SLIDE IN UMNO RANKINGS IF ISMAIL SABRI IGNORES HIS CALL & HOLDS SNAP POLLS ONLY AFTER UMNO POLLS

KANGAR: Sabah-based Warisan has not yet decided whether to cooperate with any party to face the next general election (GE15), says its president Shafie Apdal.

“For now, we want to make sure that Warisan is the choice of Malaysians first. Only after GE15 will we look at a suitable party or parties to cooperate with.

“At the moment, we are working with the people, from Perlis to Sabah,” he told a press conference after the launch of Warisan in Perlis here today.

He said that after Perlis, Warisan will expand its wings to Kedah. Warisan had earlier opened branches in Negeri Sembilan, Johor, and Penang.

“We are not planning to open branches all over Peninsular Malaysia, but only in a few states where we can garner support. We will not enter states like Pahang, Terengganu and some others,” he said. FMT

October or early November ideal for GE15, says Tok Mat

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan said the best time to hold the next general election would be October or early November. Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, said having GE15 in those months would allow the budget to be tabled earlier, to avoid having elections at the end of November and December as that would be the flood season, Harian Metro reported. Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, said the budget is usually tabled at the Dewan Rakyat in the third week of October, but could be brought forward to the first week. After the budget is tabled, Parliament can be dissolved and GE15 can take place within one and a half months, around early to mid-November, he said, stating he was giving his personal views. He said BN could use the time until the end of the year to prepare its strategies. The coalition would be in an advantageous position should the prime minister call for the dissolution of Parliament. Tok Mat also said he was not in favour of extending the agreement between Pakatan Harapan and the prime minister beyond July 30. FMT

