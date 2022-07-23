‘CUT MINISTERS’ PAY’ – ‘SEKSIS YANG PAKAI SONGKOK SENGET’ – ‘UGLY LV SHIRTS’ – STUDENTS FURIOUS WITH ISMAIL SABRI GOVT – TRY TO MARCH TO DATARAN MERDEKA WITH 5 DEMANDS BUT BLOCKED BY COPS – ‘WE ALSO WANT THE PRICE OF GOODS TO GO DOWN. WE ARE DISAPPOINTED & THE RAKYAT ARE SUFFERING’

Police stop students from walking to Dataran Merdeka

POLICE stopped some 80 university students in front of the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur from marching towards Dataran Merdeka to protest the rising cost of living.

The students gathered at the entrance of the mall at 2pm to protest what they view as the government’s inability to handle the crisis and, as they were about to walk to Dataran Merdeka, the police blocked their path along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

Police block Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman as protesters trying to march to Dataran Merdeka. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Kamal Ariffin, July 23, 2022.

After a stand-off and a brief negotiation, the police allowed the students to protest in front of the mall.

The group’s five demands to the government are: ministerial pay cuts, continuation of subsidies, improved aid packages to the people, control prices of goods, and address food security.

Student leader Amir Abd Hadi in his speech urged the government to start by cutting the salaries of all ministers in the cabinet.

“We also want the price of goods to go down. The people are suffering with high cost of living,” Amir said.

International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) student union president Aliff Naif said that their demands are for all Malaysians, not just students.

“We will not stop protesting until all our five demands are met, in particular bringing down the price of goods and cutting ministers’ salaries.

“We are disappointed and the rakyat is suffering. Students from my campus had to cut down on their meals because they don’t have enough food.

“The ministers all are having a good time with high salaries, but the people’s wages are 12 times lower than those of ministers,” Aliff said.

On July 21, the group said that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced the jihad against inflation special task force but critics say they have failed to address the problem.

“Apart from visiting the morning market and grocery stores, all members of this team who are also cabinet members do not have new, effective ideas to control the increase in prices of goods and channel aid to the people.

“The prime minister’s announcement to increase aid to Malaysians by between RM50 and RM100 does not uphold the dignity of Malaysians who are skipping meals to ensure their children don’t go hungry,” they said.

The statement added that, at a time when the people are being pressured with low salaries and rising prices of goods, a minister still receives a salary of between RM64,000 and RM90,000 a month.

“This shows that most politicians are out of touch with reality. We have no choice but to protest once again,” the group said. TMI

Authorities try to halt Turun protesters from marching to Dataran Merdeka

The authorities are attempting to stop the crowd of over 100 street protesters from marching to Dataran Merdeka. The group that calls itself the Turun Movement, has gathered outside of the Sogo shopping complex today demanding that Putrajaya springs into action to deal with the hike in prices of goods. The organisers were giving speeches outside of the Sogo shopping complex for half an hour before attempting to march to Dataran Merdeka. Speakers who took turns addressing their supporters include student activists, youth politicians, and at least one elected representative, Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid. Former Muda secretary-general Amir Abdul Hadi reminded the crowd of how a segment of elected representatives had recently enjoyed a pay raise, amid the people’s struggle. “Is it fair when the people are suffering so much, we then hear news of ministers getting a raise? How is this justice?” he stressed. The Sabah state assembly had recently approved a pay raise for all elected representatives, while Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed reportedly said the federal government’s austerity drive will not involve cuts to allowances enjoyed by senior civil servants or ministers. Both Johor DAP deputy chairperson Sheikh Omar Ali and newly elected PKR Youth chief Adam Adli also echoed similar sentiments in their speeches, rallying against the government’s alleged inaction in responding to the people’s demands. Their five demands to the government are: that ministers’ pay is cut, government subsidies are continued, deliver decent assistance to the people, control prices of goods, and address the issue of food security. Authorities swiftly formed a human barricade to stop the attempted march, prompting supporters to gather on the street. Muda secretary-general Amira Aisha Abdul Aziz, when met later, said a brief negotiation between organisers and the police eventually led to an agreement for the gathering to go on for another 15 minutes, with more speeches. The last speaker, International Islamic University of Malaysia student union president Aliff Naif Mohd Hizam urged the younger generation to not be afraid and rise against injustice. “Even though there are risks, we are not afraid. Students are with the people,” said Aliff. Organisers issued a dispersal call at 3pm under close watch from the police.

-MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

