AND SANTHARA THOUGHT HE WAS GOD’S GIFT TO BERSATU! – PKR ‘FROG’ THE FIRST OF AZMIN CARTEL TO DUMP MUHYIDDIN? – NO SKIN OFF OUR NOSE, HAMZAH UNFAZED – ‘THE STRUGGLES FOUGHT BY PARTY MEMBERS ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE INDIVIDUAL’

Bersatu will not be affected by Segamat MP Edmund Santhara Kumar leaving the party, said secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin.

“If an MP decides to leave the party, it will not cause a big impact. Such actions are based on personal interests.

“The struggles fought by party members are more important than the individual.

“I will make an announcement on this later,” Hamzah told Utusan Malaysia.

Earlier today, FMT, citing sources, reported that Santhara had informed Hamzah of his wish to leave Bersatu in writing.

Hamzah did not confirm or deny this to Utusan Malaysia.

Attempts by Malaysiakini to seek comment from Santhara have been unsuccessful.

If Santhara had left Bersatu, he would have been the fourth since May. The three others are Mohamaddin Ketapi (Lahad Datu), Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang) and Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo).

This meant that when the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes on Monday, Bersatu will potentially be down to just 28 MPs from its peak of 32.

Santhara’s exit, if true, will also cause another headache for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the former is currently a deputy minister of culture and tourism.

Ismail Sabri is already dithering on replacing Zuraida and Mongin, who are a minister and deputy minister respectively.

Santhara joined Bersatu in August 2020 as an associate member. He was later appointed leader of Bersatu’s associates’ wing.

