DIG OUT APANDI’S RELATIONSHIP WITH JHO LOW – MAHATHIR THUNDERS OUT AS CLUELESS ISMAIL SABRI PLAYS BLIND, DEAF & DUMB – ‘THERE HAS TO BE AN INVESTIGATION AGAINST APANDI ON WHETHER HE DECIDED TO CLEAR 1MDB BECAUSE OF HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH LOW. THE GOVT IS DUTY BOUND TO INVESTIGATE BECAUSE THERE ARE ELEMENTS OF COLLUSION & COMPLICITY IN 1MDB AFFAIR’

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged the authorities to probe former attorney-general Apandi Ali over links with fugitive Jho Low.

This followed Apandi’s admission that he had represented Low in discussions with the Malaysian authorities.

In a statement today, Mahathir said that in doing so, Apandi (above, right) had cast doubts over the latter’s work as attorney-general in regards to investigations on 1MDB.

“This creates the suspicion that Apandi had been cooperating with Low from the time he was attorney-general.

“There has to be an investigation against Apandi on whether he decided to clear 1MDB in the past because of his relationship with Low.

“The government is duty bound to investigate because there are elements of collusion and complicity in the 1MDB affair,” said Mahathir.

On Jan 26, 2016, Apandi held a press conference to declare that no charges would be brought against then prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

At the time, Najib was accused of pocketing RM2.6 billion from 1MDB and RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd by Wall Street Journal and Sarawak Report.

Charges were eventually laid against Najib after Apandi was replaced in 2018.

Apandi’s latest role in the 1MDB saga was revealed by several news reports, citing sources, describing how he had brokered meetings between Low’s US legal team and the Malaysian attorney general’s chambers.

Eventually, Apandi publicly clarified he did arrange for such meetings which were eventually aborted by the attorney general’s chambers.

According to the attorney general’s chambers, Low was seeking a settlement in order for the Malaysian authorities to drop charges against him.

The attorney general’s chambers refused.

MKINI

