WHAT NONSENSE IS THIS! – ‘EVEN THE SULU ALREADY KNOW’ – WARISAN MPs UNHAPPY OVER CLOSED-DOOR BRIEFING BY AG IDRUS – IS HE TRYING TO HIDE MALAYA’S ‘STRATEGY’ FROM THE SULU OR FROM SABAHANS & MALAYSIANS?

Two Warisan federal lawmakers have expressed unhappiness over a closed-door briefing by Attorney-General Idrus Harun last night on claims over Petronas assets by the purported heirs of the Sulu sultanate.

Sepanggar MP Azis Jamman and Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, along with Warisan president Shafie Apdal, were among MPs present during the government-hosted briefing held at Seri Pacific Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Malay daily Sinar Harian quoted Azis as reiterating demands, which had been rejected by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, for the lower house to debate a motion on the matter.

“We are still of the view that there needs to be a debate in Parliament, even after we heard the briefing yesterday.

“To be honest, we were unsatisfied as there remain to be many unanswered questions, maybe due to time factor,” Azis was quoted as telling reporters at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport earlier today.

“That is why there needs to be a debate, and I as an MP would like to tell the government that we know our limits.

“We will not raise or debate a matter that can jeopardise our strategy in going against these (purported) Sulu heirs,” added the former deputy home minister.

While discussions were held behind closed doors, Azis said the briefing mostly covered the chronology behind claims by the purported Sulu heirs, rather than matters that touched on the arbitration award.

“Even the Sulu already knows the history…and that is why we wanted a debate because, in the Philippines’ Parliament, they have openly state intentions to claim Sabah as part of their territory,” he said.

Further, Isnaraissah, who had three rejected motions to debate the claims, reportedly expressed hope for a positive response from the government, following the briefing session.

“I think last night Shafie had voiced his views urging for a debate on the matter.

“I hope the government will accept for us to debate this national security issue,” said Isnaraissah, who on Monday was slapped with a two-day suspension order after she ignored the speaker’s instruction and insisted to have her motion be debated.

Malaysiakini understands some 50 MPs from the government and opposition parties had attended the briefing by Idrus last night, which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

‘Government to form committee’

Meanwhile, several other MPs in attendance indicated that the government is expected to announce the formation of a government committee led by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

When contacted, Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin said they were informed the committee will be tasked to assist with Malaysia’s challenge against the Sulu claim in Spain and France courts.

Chan also said Sepang MP Hanipa Maidin had, however, proposed for a wider bipartisan committee to look at various related decisions made since 2013 to date.

Similarly, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said a decision is expected to be made during a cabinet meeting today.

“That’s what we were told last night,” Kok briefly told Malaysiakini.

The purported heirs of the last Sulu sultan, Sultan Jamalul Kiram II, are using international legal processes in a bid to claim US$14.92 billion (RM66.38 billion) in overdue lease payments for Sabah.

The arbitration process was initiated in response to Malaysia cutting off the annual lease payments of RM5,300 to the Sulu sultanate in 2013.

Following this, the Sulu side, via their lawyers, managed to seize two Luxembourg-incorporated subsidiaries of Petronas worth US$2 billion (RM8.9 billion).

