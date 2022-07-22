ZALINA MYSTERY TAKES A NASTY TURN – IS SHE OK? – ONLY NOW, COPS START LOOKING FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKERS RENOVATING HER HOUSE – AND THAT HER HANDPHONE TURNED OFF AT LEAST A WEEK BEFORE SHE WENT ‘MISSING’ – WITH NO INCOMING OR OUTGOING CALLS SINCE NOV 20 – WHY DIDN’T THE WORKERS COME FORWARD WHEN SHE DIDN’T TURN UP WHETHER TO PAY THEM OR OVERSEE THE WORKS?
SHAH ALAM: The mobile phone belonging to Zalina Shaharah Azman, 58, was turned off on Nov 20 last year, seven days before she was reported missing, says Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.
He said that based on the investigation police believed that the former newsreader, aged 58, might have disappeared earlier than Nov 29, the date that she was reported missing.
“We wouldn’t have known she was missing if her son didn’t try to contact her,” he told Bernama during a visit to Zalina’s house with Bernama chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.
“Zalina may have gone missing earlier… We checked and found that her phone was turned off (no record of outgoing or incoming calls) on Nov 20.
“Whether this was because its battery had run out, we are unsure,” he said.
According to him, Zalina’s house was in a messy state because it was being renovated and converted into a gallery.
In a statement earlier, Mohd Iqbal said police were looking for the construction workers involved in the renovation to assist the investigation.
He said police have called in six individuals for their statements since she was reported missing.
Previously, Mohd Iqbal had said that police believe that Zalina was still in the country as there was no record of her leaving the country.
Police received a missing persons report involving Zalina from her son Mikhael Norman, 33, on Nov 29 last year after he had been unable to get in touch with her since Nov 24, to inform her that her father had been admitted to hospital. – Bernama
Missing newscaster: Cops looking for workers renovating Zalina’s home at the time
KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for the construction workers who were renovating the home of missing former TV3 television personality Zalina Shaharah Azman when she disappeared.
Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they were still investigating her disappearance.
“We have taken statements from six of her family members so far.
“We are now looking for workers who were involved in the renovation works at her house,” he said when contacted on Friday (July 22).
It was reported that police believe Zalina Shaharah is still in the country.
Police have checked with the Immigration Department and discovered that she has not gone overseas.
ACP Mohd Iqbal was also quoted as saying that police had received some information in connection with Zalina but there was nothing concrete yet.
Meanwhile, Senator Ras Adiba Radzi, a close friend of Zalina Shaharah, said she would continue to look for her.
“I’m going to rest now, Zally, and I hope you are too. Please be well, wherever you are at,” she said in a Facebook post late Thursday (July 21) night.
On Monday (July 18), it was reported that Zalina Shaharah had been reported missing since November.
A police report was lodged by her son Mikhael Norman, 33, on Nov 29.
She was reported missing after Mikhael failed to reach her since Nov 24 to inform that her father was seeking treatment at a hospital.
“On Nov 29, Mikhael and his uncle went to Zalina’s house in Section 3, Shah Alam, and found her car parked there,” ACP Mohd Iqbal said.
He added that Zalina Shaharah lived alone and they found her house in disarray.
“They also found the victim’s purse containing her identity card, driving licence, bank cards, credit cards, RM600 cash and a car key,” he said.
Bernama had also reported that her neighbours did not really know her as she seldom socialised with them.
‘Dah Macam Horror Movie’- Netizen Terkejut Keadaan Terkini Rumah Zalina Azman
Berita kehilangan bekas personaliti TV3 era 90-an, Zalina Azman, menjadi topik bualan yang hangat di dalam kalangan netizen. Mereka menyatakan bahawa ianya sangat pelik untuk Zalina ‘hilang’ secara tiba-tiba tanpa diketahui oleh sesiapa termasuk ahli keluarganya sendiri dan mengapa dia tidak mengambil barangan yang penting seperti kad pengenalan, kad bank, dan lesen memandu.
Hilang sejak tahun lepas
Menurut laporan, anak Zalina, Mikhael Norman, mendakwa telah cuba untuk menghubungi dan mencari ibunya sejak 24 November 2021 untuk memaklumkan datuknya (bapa Zalina) masuk ke dalam hospital tetapi gagal. Mikhael menyatakan yang dia juga telah pergi ke rumah ibunya bersama bapa saudaranya dan mendapati keadaan rumah itu berselerak dan tidak tersusun.
Dia juga menyatakan bahawa kereta ibunya masih terletak di perkarangan rumah dan beg duit ibunya juga dijumpai yang mengandungi kad pengenalan, kad bank, lesen memandu, kunci kereta, dan wang tunai berjumlah RM600.
Rumah seperti di dalam filem seram
“Seramlah kes Zalina Azman ni, tengok rumah dia pun dah macam qualified untuk shooting found footage horror movie.
How on Earth someone could vanish just like that.”- kongsi seorang pengguna Twitter
Seorang pengguna di Twitter yang menggunakan nama Puteri N. Balqis, memberi pandangan tentang kes Zalina Azman ini. Menurutnya, kes ini memang seram kerana ianya bukan mudah untuk seseorang hilang tanpa dijejaki. Dia juga menyatakan bahawa keadaan rumah Zalina yang disiarkan menerusi Buletin Utamayang berselerak seolah-olah sudah layak untuk menjadi lokasi pengambaran filem hantu “found footage” yang seram.
