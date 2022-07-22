PUTIN UPS THE ANTE ON SAUDI-FAILURE & NOW COVID-HIT BIDEN – WHILE XI WISHES HIM A SPEEDY RECOVERY ALTHOUGH REFUSING TO CONFIRM IF PHONE CALL PROPOSED BY U.S. OFFICIALS IS ON – MEANWHILE, RUSSIAN SUPREMO CALLS UP SAUDI’S MBS TO DISCUSS OIL, OPEC – DAYS AFTER BIDEN’S ‘FIST-BUMPING’ BUT EMPTY-HANDED RETURN

Putin Calls Saudi Crown Prince To Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the oil market and OPEC+.

The phone call is just the latest in a series of calls between Saudi Arabia and Russia, even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. OILPRICE.COM

That hasn’t stopped President Joe Biden from repeatedly asking the group to increase its oil production to alleviate the high pump prices in the United States. While U.S. gasoline prices have eased over the last month to $4.44, they remain $1.278 above last year’s levels, according to AAA data.

While the group has fallen short of production targets, OPEC continues to insist that the market is in balance. Saudi Arabia has long maintained that it can do nothing beyond what it is already doing to help the oil market, and that the market is far more complex than merely pumping additional barrels of oil.

Russia and Saudi Arabia—the two largest producers within OPEC+–saw the biggest production gains in June.

Overall, this was still more than 2.5 million bpd under the quota for the full OPEC+ group.

OPEC+ has consistently failed to meet its production targets over the duration of the deal. In June, OPEC+–a group that includes both Russia and Saudi Arabia—increased its oil production by 390,000 bpd, but most members failed to meet their production targets. OPEC’s share of the increase for June was 210,000 bpd, while non-OPEC members part of the OPEC+ group increased production by 180,000 bpd, according to a recent Platts survey.

The two parties also made a note of the importance of collaboration within OPEC+, adding that OPEC+ members have consistently fulfilled their obligations to maintain market balance and stability in the energy markets.

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping wished his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden a speedy recovery from coronavirus in a message on Friday, state television said.

Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19, had mild symptoms and would work in isolation, the White House said the previous day. REUTERS

Biden-Xi call is under consideration

Asked about a potential meeting, Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said in an email only that China and the United States “have smooth communications channels.” — Bloomberg

A potential summer call could come as soon as July but any in-person meeting of the two leaders would wait until after China’s Communist Party congress late in the year. Xi – who is seeking to secure a third term as China’s leader – has also halted international travel since Covid-19 emerged more than two years ago.

“Of course, our ultimate channel is the channel between our two presidents. So we’re conducting intensive diplomacy.”

“We want stability in the relationship – that takes connecting,” US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said Thursday at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution when asked about the state of play between the countries.

Top Biden administration officials have emphasised the importance of putting “guard rails” on the relationship with Beijing to prevent disagreements from escalating into crisis. Ukraine, Taiwan and human rights are among the many sore points in US-China relations, and the two nations have been jockeying for greater influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

US officials are working to arrange a possible call this summer between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to sources, with tensions high between the world’s two biggest economies.

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said on Thursday.

Biden, 79, has a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough, symptoms which he began to experience late on Wednesday, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a note released on Thursday. Biden has begun taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, O’Connor said.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden said he was “doing well” in a video posted on his Twitter account. In the 21-second clip, he also said he was “getting a lot of work done” and would continue with his duties.

A photograph on his Twitter account showed him smiling, wearing a blazer and sitting at a desk with papers.

White House COVID coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, said Biden’s oxygen levels were normal and the president would isolate for five days and return to public events once he had a negative COVID test.

Biden became ill at a time when his administration is grappling with soaring inflation, global supply challenges, mass shootings and Russia’s land assault on Ukraine.

His illness forced cancellation of a trip to Pennsylvania where Biden intended to lay out plans to ask Congress for $37 billion for crime prevention programs.

The White House provided an unusually detailed account of the president’s morning activities, including a series of phone calls to political allies, and said people who had come into close contact with Biden were being told of his illness.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in close contact with Biden on Tuesday, a White House official said. Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, told MSNBC he was as well, but he said that so far no one linked to the president’s case had tested positive.

PAXLOVID

The Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) antiviral drug Paxlovid that Biden is taking has been shown to reduce the risk of severe disease by nearly 90% in high risk patients if given within the first five days of infection. read more

But Paxlovid has in some cases been associated with rebound infections, in which patients improve quickly and test negative after a five-day course of the drug, with symptoms returning days later.

Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at Northwell Health in New York, who is not treating the president, said Paxlovid is likely the only treatment Biden will get, unless his symptoms worsen.

“Elderly people are more at risk for developing complications from COVID,” Farber said. “It dramatically is lower if you’ve been vaccinated and doubly boosted, which he has been, so I anticipate he will do very well.”

At Biden’s last physical in November 2021, doctors reported that the president has atrial fibrillation, a common irregular heartbeat for which he takes Eliquis, a drug designed to prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

Jha said Biden will stop taking Eliquis and the statin Crestor while on his Paxlovid treatment to avoid a negative interaction between the drugs.

Yale University cardiologist Dr. Harlan Krumholz, said doctors had to balance risks in medicine.

“Sometimes the choice to mitigate one thing may elevate risk for something else. I am hopeful that the president will get through COVID, be helped by Paxlovid, and soon get back on the medication that reduces his risk from atrial fibrillation,” he said. read more

OFFICIAL WASHINGTON NOT IMMUNE

Multiple members of Biden’s administration and other senior figures in Washington have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent months, including Harris and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both of whom have since tested negative and resumed working.

While many Americans have moved on from the strict precautions of the pandemic’s early months, returning to offices and schools and resuming summer travel, the virus has been spreading rapidly.

U.S. cases are up more than 25% in the last month, according to CDC data, with the BA.5 subvariant taking hold.

Evading the immune protection afforded either by vaccination or prior infection, BA.5 has been the dominant subvariant in the United States since at least early July and has driven a surge of new infections globally. read more

More than 1 million people have died from COVID in the United States. Most of those deaths, some 600,000, happened after Biden took office in January 2021 at the peak of a major wave of the disease.

‘GET VACCINATED NOW’

Biden set up strict COVID-19 safety protocols at the White House, urged Americans to take the virus seriously and campaigned for everyone to get fully vaccinated.

He is tested regularly for the disease and anyone who meets with him or travels with him is tested beforehand, the White House has said. Biden had last tested negative on Tuesday.

He has stopped wearing a mask at public events in recent months, and the White House dropped its mask requirement ahead of his March 1 State of the Union address.

Asked by Reuters on Wednesday what the country should do with COVID cases on the rise, Biden encouraged vaccination for those who had yet to get the vaccine.

“It’s not in their interest or the public’s interest not to get vaccinated,” Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. “We have the capacity to control it. They should get vaccinated now.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping wished Biden a speedy recovery, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday. read more

Biden joins a roster of world leaders who have contracted COVID since the pandemic started in early 2020. read more

A month before he lost the 2020 presidential election to Biden, Donald Trump contracted the virus. He, his wife Melania and other White House staff contracted it after an event for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in September 2020.

Trump, then 74, was hospitalized on Oct. 2, 2020, and underwent aggressive treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in a suburb of Washington. His low oxygen levels alarmed his medical team.

Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency medicine specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, wrote on Twitter: “Biden isn’t remotely in the same risk category as Trump was. He’s had 4 doses of vaccine, Paxlovid, and possibly a variant which tends to cause less severe disease. He also doesn’t have obesity.” REUTERS