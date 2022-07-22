ISMAIL SABRI SPLASHES RM1 MIL ON TRIPS FOR HIS SPECIAL ENVOYS – EVEN AS THE MAN ON THE STREET STAGGERS UNDER SKYROCKETING PRICES – WITH JUNE INFLATION JUMPING TO 3.4% – AND THAT’S JUST THE GOVT FIGURE, NOT REALITY!
PETALING JAYA: Almost RM1 million has been spent by the prime minister’s four special envoys over the past two years.
Special functions minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad said this included official visits to the countries and regions each was assigned to.
(From left) Abdul Hadi Awang, Tiong King Sing, Richard Riot and S Vigneswaran are the special envoys with ministerial status.
He said this in a written parliamentary reply to Chan Foong Hin (PH-Kota Kinabalu), who asked Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob about the special envoys’ tasks and expenditure since 2020.
“Between January 2020 and June 2022, RM923,455.10 was spent on official visits by the four special envoys of the prime minister, while executing their duties and commitments,” Latiff said.
The four special envoys with ministerial status are PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang (Middle East), Progressive Democratic Party president Tiong King Sing (China), SUPP deputy president Richard Riot Jaem (East Asia), and MIC president S Vigneswaran (South Asia). FMT
Rising food prices drive June inflation up 3.4%
PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 3.4% in June from a year earlier, driven by rising food prices.
The food index increased 6.1% and remained the main contributor to the rise in inflation during June, said chief statistician Uzir Mahidin.
In a statement, Uzir said that except for communications, all groups recorded price increases, with the subgroups in food and non-alcoholic beverages recording increases of between 2.8% and 11.9%.
The vegetable subgroup increased 8% while the milk, cheese and eggs subgroup went up by 12.7%.
He said that chicken, which is the largest weighted CPI item in the meat subgroup (46.1%), increased 17.2%, compared with a 13.4% increase in May.
The average price of processed chicken in June was RM10.02 per kg compared with RM8.55 per kg in June 2021.
“The increase in chicken prices is in line with the increase in global food production inputs such as maize (14.8%), wheat (60.9%) and soybeans (19.9%), which are the largest composition in the preparation of chicken feedstuff,” he said.
He also noted that the “food at home” and “food away from home” subgroups inclined 6.1% and 6.6%, respectively.
Among the “food away from home” that showed increases were roti canai (10.5%), rice with side dishes (9.7%), cooked beef (7.8%) and food made from noodles (7.0%).
Uzir said that for the other sectors, transport increased 5.4%, followed by restaurants and hotels (5%), furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (3.4%), miscellaneous goods and services (2.2%) and recreation services and culture (2.2%). FMT