ISMAIL SABRI SPLASHES RM1 MIL ON TRIPS FOR HIS SPECIAL ENVOYS – EVEN AS THE MAN ON THE STREET STAGGERS UNDER SKYROCKETING PRICES – WITH JUNE INFLATION JUMPING TO 3.4% – AND THAT’S JUST THE GOVT FIGURE, NOT REALITY!

Almost RM1mil spent on trips by 4 special envoys

PETALING JAYA: Almost RM1 million has been spent by the prime minister’s four special envoys over the past two years.

Special functions minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad said this included official visits to the countries and regions each was assigned to.

(From left) Abdul Hadi Awang, Tiong King Sing, Richard Riot and S Vigneswaran are the special envoys with ministerial status.

He said this in a written parliamentary reply to Chan Foong Hin (PH-Kota Kinabalu), who asked Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob about the special envoys’ tasks and expenditure since 2020.

“Between January 2020 and June 2022, RM923,455.10 was spent on official visits by the four special envoys of the prime minister, while executing their duties and commitments,” Latiff said.

The four special envoys with ministerial status are PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang (Middle East), Progressive Democratic Party president Tiong King Sing (China), SUPP deputy president Richard Riot Jaem (East Asia), and MIC president S Vigneswaran (South Asia). FMT