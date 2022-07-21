WHAT! ‘PUK*M*K’ IN THE HOUSE? – WHAT TYPE OF ‘KELUARGA MALAYSIA’ PARLIAMENT IS THIS! – BIGGEST JOKE IF SPEAKER ART HARUN CLOSES AN EYE TO TAJUDDIN’S LATEST TANTRUM OF OBSCENITIES!

Speaker Art Harun promises to get to the bottom of Tajuddin’s tirade

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said he will find out what transpired during the fiery exchange in the House on Wednesday (July 20) involving Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak) and a few Opposition MPs.

“I was not presiding at that moment,” he said.

“Let me ask the (Deputy) Speaker who presided at that moment. Let me handle this matter,” he added.

Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) had said it was no “laughing matter” adding that it was important to address the matter for the dignity of the House and the women MPs.

Azhar then responded that respect was a double-edged sword.

“I hope Speaker can call him. Let’s not play games. If he had said it, ask him to admit, retract and apologise,” Lim said.

“If he is brave, ask him to swear that he didn’t use expletives because everyone here heard him,” he added.

He said Azhar as the Speaker must “right a wrong.”

Meanwhile, Steven Sim (PH-Bukit Mertajam) said he hoped a decision can be made after Azhar discusses the matter with Datuk Rashid Hanson, who presided over the session when the incident took place.

Tajuddin went on a tirade against Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday even going on to call several women MPs indecent and foul-mouthed.

The incident was sparked when Tajuddin accused several Opposition MPs of deliberately instigating and provoking their counterparts including the Dewan Rakyat Speaker during debates.

However, Rashid only issued a warning to Tajuddin.

Tajuddin had confronted the Opposition over the remarks made by some of the MPs on Tuesday (July 19).

On Tuesday, Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai) said several MPs were prone to making sexist remarks while in the House.

Besides Tajuddin, she also accused Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) and Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) of frequently making sexist remarks.

