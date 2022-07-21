INDIA THE NEXT NEIGHBOUR ON THE BRINK OF CHAOS? – AS MODI TRANSFORMS FROM LIBERAL, MODERN TO RELIGIOUS GURU – DOES HE SUPPORT AN ULTRA IDEOLOGY?

So says this French TV documentary.

This video is over 50 minutes long but it is worth watching. There are many things going on with the BJP government and Narendra Modi in India that many people are not aware of.

Yesterday for the first time in history the Indian currency, the Rupee, slid below 80 Rupees to the US Dollar.

India suffers a 7% – 8% unemployment rate. Considering that India has a population of almost 1.4 Billion, that is about 100 Million unemployed people in the country.

As a percentage of the adult population (ie working age population) the unemployment rate in India is even more catastrophic.



The meaning of ’employed vs unemployed’ also has to be defined because hundreds of millions of Indians work in informal sectors where there are no fixed working hours, no fixed number of working days and hence no fixed wages.

Every year (pre pandemic) almost two million Indian economic migrants left India to look for opportunities all over the world – in Malaysia, Singapore, the West, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. Post pandemic the numbers have decreased, thus increasing the numbers of unemployed people remaining in India.



We have to watch India closely too because they are our close neighbour. All is not well in India. I foresee serious troubles in India.

