EX-MB KHALID IBRAHIM IN BAD SHAPE – FORMER POL-SEC CALLS ON PUBLIC TO PRAY FOR HIS HEALTH

Former Selangor MB Khalid not in good health, receiving medical treatment

PETALING JAYA: Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim is currently unwell and receiving medical treatment.

His former political secretary Faekah Husin shared Abdul Khalid’s latest health situation in a Facebook post Thursday (July 21).

She said she had the opportunity to visit Abdul Khalid at his home on Wednesday (July 20).

“Yesterday, I had the opportunity to visit Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim at home. When I entered the room, I saw Puan Sri Salbiah (Abdul Khalid’s wife) sitting faithfully by his side while watching nurses who were preparing tools to provide treatment to Tan Sri.

“My chest felt heavy, tearful and sad, let alone hearing the faint recitation of the Quran installed in the room. It was even sadder because there was no opportunity for me to talk to or even say hello to Tan Sri because the nurses needed to start his treatment,” she wrote.

Faekah also offered prayers that all matters related to Abdul Khalid’s treatment would be simplified and he would return to good health.

She also urged the public to pray for Abdul Khalid’s good health.

