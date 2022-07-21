DOUBLE WHAMMY FOR NAJIB – A STEP AWAY NOW FROM SUNGAI BULOH! – NO FANCY QUEEN’S COUNSEL FOR SRC APPEAL – AND NO TO USING JUDGE NAZLAN’S ALLEGED STATEMENT TO NULLIFY SRC CONVICTION
A Queen’s Counsel (QC) from the United Kingdom would not be representing Najib Abdul Razak in the former premier’s upcoming RM42 million SRC International corruption case appeal.
The Kuala Lumpur High Court this afternoon dismissed an application to grant interim admission to the Bar for QC Jonathan Laidlaw.
Judge Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid ruled that Laidlaw has failed to show that he has special qualifications and experience to handle the SRC appeal.
The judge noted that the SRC case’s issues are quite capable of being handled by Malaysian lawyers.
Kamal pointed out that SRC trial judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, while acknowledging the case involved new points of law, also noted that the issues are not too difficult to be handled by the country’s judiciary as well as lawyers.
The judge expressed concern over Laidlaw’s interim admission being of benefit to the local legal fraternity due to his possibly being unfamiliar with Malaysian laws and legal practice.
Kamal said that while Laidlaw may be deemed in the UK as the “star silks in financial crimes”, that alone does not suffice to show he possesses special skills, expertise, qualifications and knowledge of the MACC Act 2009, the Penal Code, the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001, and the Criminal Procedure Code.
Najib’s appeal before the apex court involves all these laws.
“I am of the considered opinion the (application) should be dismissed as there are no complex and novel issues that require the (interim) admission of the applicant (Laidlaw).
“The applicant has failed to satisfy the requirement under Section 18(1) of the LPA (Legal Profession Act 1976) that for the (SRC) appeal and other related causes, he has special qualification or experience of a nature that is not available among advocates and solicitors in Malaysia.
“I agree with submissions by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), the Malaysian Bar and the Kuala Lumpur Bar Committee that the appeal can quite competently be handled by local advocates and solicitors,” the judge ruled.
He then dismissed the application without any order to costs.
Final appeal in August
The Federal Court has set 10 days in August to hear Najib’s final appeal to quash his conviction as well as a sentence of 12 years in jail and an RM210 million fine for one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), and three counts of money laundering linked to RM42 million from SRC.
On Dec 8 last year, the Court of Appeal dismissed Najib’s appeal to overturn the 2020 ruling by the then Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Nazlan to find him guilty and impose the sentences.
Nazlan has since been elevated to the Court of Appeal.
Previously a subsidiary of 1MDB, SRC later became fully owned by the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc). The 1MDB is also fully owned by MoF Inc.
Besides being a former prime minister, Najib also used to be finance minister, SRC’s adviser emeritus, and chairperson of 1MDB’s board of advisers.
As part of Najib’s bid for Laidlaw to represent him, Shafee previously said that the UK counsel could help “evolve and mature” Malaysian jurisprudence.
In an affidavit of support, he said this is because the matter involves “several novel points which had never been decided by Malaysian courts”.
However, in counter-affidavits, the AGC, the Bar and the KL Bar Committee contended that there is no need for a QC as there are more than 21,000 Malaysian lawyers able to competently act for Najib in the SRC appeal.
Judge’s alleged statement a diversion from Najib’s conviction: DPP
The prosecution contended that Najib Abdul Razak cannot rely on Court of Appeal judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali’s alleged statement recorded by the MACC to nullify the ex-premier’s conviction in the RM42 million SRC International corruption case.
In an affidavit to oppose Najib’s nullification bid, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul contended that any such MACC-recorded statement would be under the Official Secrets Act 1972 and thus cannot be obtained or published by the ex-prime minister.
Nazlan was the Kuala Lumpur High Court judge who in July 2020 found Najib (above) guilty of seven counts of abuse of power and criminal breach of trust (CBT), three counts of money laundering, as well as sentenced the accused to 12 years in jail and a RM210 million fine.
The judge has since been elevated to the Court of Appeal.
In one of the previous affidavits filed by former finance minister Najib to support his bid to adduce fresh evidence to strike down his conviction and sentencing, the former premier claimed to have access to the MACC-recorded statements of Nazlan.
The MACC was investigating Nazlan over claims of conflict of interest in presiding over the SRC case when taking into account the judge’s previous role in Maybank that was purportedly linked to the formation of SRC International.
SRC used to be a subsidiary of 1MDB before it became wholly owned by the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc). 1MDB is also owned by MoF Inc.
“I aver that any reference to recordings of statements, if true, from Justice Nazlan by the MACC during the investigation which, if true, are privileged statements, are inadmissible and hearsay evidence caught under the Official Secrets Act 1972.
“The contents of the interview with MACC (if true), have absolutely no bearing on the SRC trial, as SRC is an MoF Inc company since February 2012 whilst the purported default of a 1MDB loan occurred, if true, in 2015.
“This irrelevant, inadmissible, and Official Secrets Act protected interview is illegally and maliciously published (if true) to divert the finding of culpability against the applicant (Najib) by Justice Nazlan,” Ashrof contended in the affidavit filed at the Federal Court today and sighted by Malaysiakini.
Among the penalties under the OSA is seven years in jail for a person found guilty of obtaining such privileged documents.
Last month at the apex court, Najib filed an application to adduce new evidence to nullify the SRC trial.
Later on June 29, the prosecution filed its affidavit in objection against the nullification bid, contending that Nazlan’s previous role as general counsel with Maybank has no relevance to the case of the RM42 million of SRC funds that allegedly went into the ex-premier’s account.
The Federal Court has set 10 days next month to hear Najib’s final SRC appeal to quash his guilty verdict over seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering, as well as a sentence of 12 years in jail and RM210 million fine.
On Dec 8 last year, the Court of Appeal dismissed Najib’s appeal to overturn the High Court’s decision.
The lower court allowed Najib’s application for a stay of execution of the sentences pending disposal of the appeal.
