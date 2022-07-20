ANWAR GETS DAUGHTER NURUL IZZAH BACK AS VEEP – WHILE RAFIZI GETS TO PICK NEW SEC-GEN, WITH ZAHIR SET TO REPLACE TIN KOSONG’S LONG-TIME ALLY SAIFUDDIN NASUTION?

Almost four years after Nurul Izzah Anwar decided to let go of her post as PKR vice-president in 2018, the Permatang Pauh MP is said to be returning to the position soon.

According to a PKR insider close to newly-minted deputy president Rafizi Ramli, Nurul Izzah has agreed to be appointed to the position again.

“Yesterday, party president (Anwar Ibrahim) held a meeting with Rafizi and another individual, who is Anwar’s adviser.

“The meeting saw all of them agreeing to the idea of appointing Nurul Izzah as PKR vice-president,” the source told Malaysiakini.

For the record, Nurul Izzah announced her resignation as PKR vice-president on Dec 17, 2018, a decision which shocked many party leaders and supporters.

She also resigned as the Penang PKR chairperson then.

Malaysiakini has contacted Nurul Izzah for comment.

Meanwhile, the source said the party leadership has also agreed to appoint Selayang MP William Leong as PKR treasurer, while Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil is to be party information chief.

“As far as I know, only these three positions have been decided. The other posts would be discussed between the president and Rafizi today before the start of the party central leadership council meeting tonight,” said the source.

Secretary-general poser

Another source told Malaysiakini that PKR has not decided on who will fill the position of party secretary-general.

“Besides Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, former Federal Territories PKR chairperson Zahir Hassan is among the names being discussed for the role.

“Zahir is Rafizi’s choice. But many party leaders want Saifuddin Nasution to continue holding the post.

“Whatever it is, the final decision will be tonight.”

When contacted, Saifuddin Nasution said he has no information about the matter.

“I did not receive any information. I am in Penang now for a meeting with the chief minister.

“I am now focusing on my duties as Pulau Jerejak assemblyperson and Kulim Bandar Baharu MP,” he said.

