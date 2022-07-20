‘NAJIB ENGINEERED THE BACKDOOR CHANGE IN GOVT, NOT ONCE BUT TWICE’ – MAHATHIR DROPS BOMBSHELL – ATTACKS CONVICTED FELON EX-PM FOR ‘SILLY AGREEMENTS’ & ‘OVERPRICED PROJECTS’ – IT IS HIS ‘CORRUPTION OF THE GOVT’ THAT HAS MADE MALAYSIA LAG BEHIND NEIGHBOURS – INDEED, BUT ‘CLUELESS’ MUHYIDDIN & ‘VILLAGE CHAMPION’ ISMAIL SABRI ALSO PLAYED KEY ROLES IN MURDERING MALAYSIA’S ECONOMY

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that Najib Razak, and not Pakatan Harapan, was responsible for Malaysia lagging behind its neighbours. He blamed it on the Pekan MP’s “silly agreements” and “overpriced projects”.

In a Twitter thread, the former prime minister said Najib’s “corruption of the government” and his initiation of major projects which were overpriced and favoured certain parties but brought no benefit to the people were the cause of the problem.

“Who is he asking to focus on the economy? It cannot be PH as he engineered the backdoor change of government, not once but twice,” he said.

The Pejuang chairman told Najib to ask Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob why Malaysia was still lagging behind its neighbours, now that Umno was in power.

Last week, Najib said the country was lagging behind its neighbours and blamed it on the PH government’s decision to call off many projects. Najib had claimed the cancellations were politically motivated and done out of spite.

In defending the decision to postpone the high-speed rail (HSR) project, Mahathir said going ahead with it would only have drained the Treasury. He added that the money was needed to repay Najib’s previous borrowings.

In 2018, the Mahathir-led PH government decided to postpone the HSR project citing its high cost.

In 2020, the Perikatan Nasional government, led by Muhyiddin Yassin, scrapped the project and proposed in its place a KL-Johor HSR line. Malaysia was then forced to pay RM320 million to Singapore in compensation for cancelling the project.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

