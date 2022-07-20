KARMA COMES FOR WASHINGTON – U.S. HAS REALLY LOST IT: BIDEN HUMILIATED BY SAUDI ARABIA – GREETED ONLY BY MAYOR OF JEDDAH & A WOMAN (CONSIDERED AN INSULT THERE) – COMES HOME WITH NOTHING – AND YET WHITE HOUSE, STUCK IN PETTY POLEMICS, RUSHES TO MOCK PUTIN’S TRIP – BUT PUTIN GOT IRAN’S ENDORSEMENT FOR NATO-PROVOKED UKRAINE WAR & US$40 BIL OF OIL & GAS DEALS – EAT YOUR HEART OUT, JOE!

Senile President Joe Biden and his entourage arrived in Saudi Arabia recently to the rudest and most crudest reception for any head of State – especially for the President of the United States.

You can see in the video here.

First of all Biden was NOT allowed to land in Riyadh the capital of Saudi Arabia. His plane had to land in Jeddah.

Neither the King nor the Crown Prince were there to greet him. They sent just two people the Mayor of Jeddah and an unidentified woman to greet the President of the United States. In Arab culture it is enough of an insult if a man has to talk to a woman in public but here thy sent some lady-assistant to shake hands with the President of the United States.

You can see in the video there is not ONE guard of honour or military salute to receive Joseph Biden. There is no one. Just a few stragglers and the mayor and the lady assistant.

Talk is neither the King nor the Crown Prince even attended the official dinner for Joseph Biden.



And Biden did not get any of the three things he wanted from the Saudis

1. to increase oil production

2. to form some sort of Arab NATO

3. to immediately establish Saudi-Israeli diplomatic ties.

Nothing happened. Watch the video. At the end of the video you can see one American fellow obviously complaining to the Mayor of Jeddah about the really poor reception they have shown to the American President.

The United States has obviously lost its perch in the Middle East and elsewhere. –http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

Putin’s Iran trip shows how isolated Russia has become, says White House