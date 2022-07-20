KARMA COMES FOR WASHINGTON – U.S. HAS REALLY LOST IT: BIDEN HUMILIATED BY SAUDI ARABIA – GREETED ONLY BY MAYOR OF JEDDAH & A WOMAN (CONSIDERED AN INSULT THERE) – COMES HOME WITH NOTHING – AND YET WHITE HOUSE, STUCK IN PETTY POLEMICS, RUSHES TO MOCK PUTIN’S TRIP – BUT PUTIN GOT IRAN’S ENDORSEMENT FOR NATO-PROVOKED UKRAINE WAR & US$40 BIL OF OIL & GAS DEALS – EAT YOUR HEART OUT, JOE!

Senile President Joe Biden and his entourage arrived in Saudi Arabia recently to the rudest and most crudest reception for any head of State – especially for the President of the United States.
You can see in the video here.
First of all Biden was NOT allowed to land in Riyadh the capital of Saudi Arabia. His plane had to land in Jeddah.
Neither the King nor the Crown Prince were there to greet him. They sent just two people the Mayor of Jeddah and an unidentified woman to greet the President of the United States. In Arab culture it is enough of an insult if a man has to talk to a woman in public but here thy sent some lady-assistant to shake hands with the President of the United States.
You can see in the video there is not ONE guard of honour or military salute to receive Joseph Biden. There is no one. Just a few stragglers and the mayor and the lady assistant.
Talk is neither the King nor the Crown Prince even attended the official dinner for Joseph Biden.
And Biden did not get any of the three things he wanted from the Saudis
1. to increase oil production
2. to form some sort of Arab NATO
3. to immediately establish Saudi-Israeli diplomatic ties.
Nothing happened. Watch the video. At the end of the video you can see one American fellow obviously complaining to the Mayor of Jeddah about the really poor reception they have shown to the American President.
The United States has obviously lost its perch in the Middle East and elsewhere. –http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
Putin’s Iran trip shows how isolated Russia has become, says White House
WASHINGTON: Russian president Vladimir Putin’s trip to Iran this week shows how Russia has become isolated in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House’s chief national security council spokesman, told reporters yesterday.
Putin had talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran yesterday, the Kremlin leader’s first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow’s Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Kirby said yesterday that there is no indication yet that Iran has given drones to Russia. REUTERS
NATO would have eventually started Ukraine war: Khamenei to Putin
Tehran, Iran – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has told Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that had he not started the war in Ukraine, NATO, the “dangerous creature”, would have done it eventually.
“War is a violent and difficult issue and the Islamic Republic is in no way happy that civilians get caught up in it, but concerning Ukraine, had you not taken the initiative, the other side would have taken the initiative and caused the war,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by his website after he met with Putin in Tehran on Tuesday.
He said the West is opposed to a strong and independent Russia, adding: “NATO would know no bounds if the way was open to it, and if it was not stopped in Ukraine, it would start the same war using Crimea as an excuse.”
Putin was quoted as calling the loss of civilian life in the war a “big tragedy”, but blaming the West for causing a Russian “reaction”.
“Some Western countries had said we’re against Ukraine’s membership in NATO but we agreed to it under pressure from the US, which shows their lack of independence,” the Russian leader was quoted as saying.
The two leaders also reportedly discussed bilateral relations and gradually removing the US dollar from bilateral trade, in addition to Syria, Israel, and South Caucasus.
The office of the supreme leader published an image of Khamenei shaking hands with the Russian president, a rare occurrence since the COVID-19 pandemic. Khamenei had only shaken hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iran’s other major ally in the region, who had made a surprise visit to Tehran in May.
A clip of Putin’s meeting with Raisi showed them praising improvements in bilateral relations and cooperation across the region.
“In terms of international security, we will increase our cooperation,” Putin said, adding that the two countries play a major role in ensuring Syria’s security.
The Iranian president told him cooperation between Iran and Russia has created stability and security in the region.
“Countries that made claims about fighting terrorism in West Asia didn’t take any meaningful steps in this regard, but it was the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia that showed their honestly and serious will through serious cooperation on fighting terrorism,” Raisi said.
His visit comes days after US President Joe Biden finished a tour of the region that saw him visit Israel, the occupied West Bank, and Saudi Arabia, where he also met with regional Arab leaders.
$40bn energy agreement
The meetings come after Putin’s delegation, which had arrived late on Monday, earlier on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth $40bn with Iran on developing oil and gas fields.
According to the Iranian oil ministry’s official news outlet, the MoU was signed between Russian energy giant Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company and covers the development of the Kish and North Pars gas fields, as well as six oil fields.
The non-binding agreement comes as the current total volume of Russian investments in Iranian energy fields stands at $4bn, Iranian officials said.
Iran has the second-largest reserves of natural gas in the world after Russia but has lagged in expanding its infrastructure due to sanctions that have prevented foreign investments. SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/ REUTERS / AL JAZEERA
.
.