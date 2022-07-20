NOTHING BETTER TO SAY OR TRYING TO OUTDO ‘MOU 2.0’ ANTHONY LOKE, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR NOW SAYS ‘NO EXPIRY DATE’ FOR MOU 1.0 – ‘HOWEVER THIS IS NOT FINAL AS PAKATAN STILL DISCUSSING THE MATTER’ – MIGHT AS WELL KEEP HIS MOUTH ZIPPED UNTIL DISCUSSION OVER & THERE’S SOMETHING TO TELL THE PEOPLE, RIGHT?

KUALA LUMPUR: The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Putrajaya and Pakatan Harapan still holds good as more reforms are needed, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The MOU has no expiry date but only the date of the general election and this is still in place.

“However, this is not final as Pakatan is still discussing the matter,” said the Opposition leader to reporters at a press conference in Parliament media centre on Wednesday (July 20).

On Sunday (July 13), Anwar said that end of the MOU could trigger the 15th general election soon.

However, Anwar noted that Pakatan does not want to force early polls as there are more pressing matters which needed to be addressed.

On Monday (July 14), Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan reaffirmed his party’s decision on April 14 not to continue the MOU after July 31.

The government and the Opposition signed an MOU on political transformation and stability on Sept 13, paving the way for historic bipartisanship.

Among the agreements under the MOU signed between the government and Pakatan last September was that Parliament could not be dissolved before July 31 this year.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is Pakatan chairman, said he met up with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to convey Pakatan’s views on the MOU.

“We had placed a few conditions with regard to the MOU and the most pressing is the anti-hopping laws which God-willing, will be passed in the next two weeks or so.

“Once this is done, we will definitely be bringing other big issues such as good governance and corruption which we feel the government must fulfil,” the Port Dickson MP added.

Although the MOU would still be in place, Anwar said that Pakatan would continue to play its role as opposition.

He cited the monopoly of rice imports by Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) as an issue which Pakatan would continue to strongly oppose.

