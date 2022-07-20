WHAT HAPPENED TO KIT SIANG – A ‘COME HITHER’ TO UMNO AS SOME SPECULATE – WAS HE TRYING TO BE COY IN HIS VERY OUTDATED WAY – OR JUST VERY PASSÉ, VERY POORLY THOUGHT-OUT VERBOSE – WHICHEVER, ONLY NAJIB IS SMILING!

MP SPEAKS | I can work with Najib, but he must condemn 1MDB scandal

Proarte: I thought Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang was going to retire from active politics, so why is he even thinking of working with a convicted criminal and kleptocrat?

It is a serious political blunder to talk about working with former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak as that is in effect “rehabilitating” Najib who is desperately trying to make a political comeback.

The ‘optics’ of that comment undermines DAP, but then Lim was happy to work with PAS and see where that got DAP? He was happy to work with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and that brought down the Pakatan Harapan government.

I think Lim’s judgement is increasingly suspect. How bemusing it is to hear PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli asking the “rakyat” to make police reports against Najib in the recently concluded PKR National Congress and then to hear Lim talk about “working with Najib”.

Of course, Najib will say he condemns the 1MDB scandal and wants the perpetrators brought to justice!

Would that statement be good enough for Lim? Should Lim and DAP be working with convicted kleptocrats? Is Lim so short of people he can work with that he will even consider working with Najib?

Najib must be very pleased that DAP is willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

OrangePanther1466: With the utmost respect to Lim, I think his example of working with anyone, including Pekan MP Najib, is a bad one.

The court has found Najib guilty of the 1MDB fiasco. Hence, there is no way possible to work with him as he is most likely going to Sungai Buloh or Kajang.

We get your point that all of us are “sinners” and it’s only a matter of degree. Life and politics are not only defined by white or black but often by shades of grey. That is the reality.

May I respectfully submit that the way forward is to just ignore Najib and what he says. Do not mention his name in any articles you write nor do we respond to any of his social media postings.

He does not set the agenda and putting the focus on him only serves his purpose to remain in the mainstream political discourse. Najib has a powerful propaganda machine, just like former US president Donald Trump.

Heck, just before the 14thh general election, BN strategists hired Cambridge Analytica for its campaign. This outfit is linked to Steve Bannon, the man who helped put Trump in the White House. I will not be surprised if this organisation is still somewhere in the background of Najib’s corner.

To reset Malaysia, Umno must step up to the plate as it is the largest and most dominant political party in the country. The conscience within the party must prevail over treachery and corruption.

Cleanse the party and reset its agenda. It’s easier said than done, but one needs to start somewhere.

Undecided: “I am for instance prepared to work with former prime minister Najib Razak for the good of the country, not for a portion of the 1MDB riches, but first of all he must condemn the 1MDB scandal and declare his stand against Malaysia becoming a kleptocracy. Is Najib prepared to do so?” said Lim.

I am not quite sure why he came up with a statement like this. As far as Najib is concerned, he is an innocent victim in the 1MDB carnage and he is, therefore, no kleptocrat.

He cannot condemn the 1MDB scandal as he has always maintained that it was intended for the good of the country.

IndigoTrout2522: Lim said there is no black and white in politics but only shades of grey. People can change and so he can work with them. First, he worked with Mahathir and now he said he is willing to work with Najib.

What a poor judgement by Lim. Now, DAP and PKR have a new line-up of new leadership (I only wished Anwar would join you in retirement). Please let these younger leaders lead the charge and provide the spark and inspiration that the previous leadership had failed since the Sheraton Move.

Speeches by you and previous leadership only cause more confusion. It does not help although people have a lot of respect for your past contributions.

MarioT: Lim, you have worked hard for the good of the country despite the constant barrages you received in your long political career.

However, being willing to work with an unrepentant criminal who misappropriated vast sums of people’s money does not bode well for your remaining good political career. It is like making a pact with the devil to gain some political mileage.

All it takes is one misdeed to lose all trust and confidence in a person. Najib has a string of them and should be avoided at all costs. Thus, please choose with whom you want to partner very carefully.

Vijay47: Lim, to err is human, sure. But work with MaluApa Bossku? What the heck is wrong with you? Your proposal must be one of the most bird-brained ideas we have come across in a long while.

You seem to have been infected by fugitive businessperson Low Taek Jho (Jho Low). Or worse, by former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali.

Yeah, I forgot, “To forgive is divine” so a pardon would not be out of place.

My advice – you want to partner, very carefully.

