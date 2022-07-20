BRACE FOR RECESSION – PUTIN WARNS ZELENSKY NO LONGER INTERESTED IN PEACE DEAL – RUSSIA TO FURTHER CUT GAS SUPPLIES TO EU TO AS LOW AS ONE-FIFTH CAPACITY – SLAMS ‘CRAZY IDEA’ TO RESTRICT VOLUMES & CAP PRICES OF RUSSIAN OIL – ‘THE RESULT WILL BE THE SAME – A RISE IN PRICES. PRICES WILL SKYROCKET’
Putin warns EU gas supplies could keep dwindling
Putin has said it is the West’s own fault the flow of Russian natural gas to European customers has dwindled and warned that it could continue ebbing.
Speaking to Russian reporters in Tehran, Putin said the amount of gas pumped through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany will fall further from 60 million to 30 million cubic meters a day, or about one fifth of its capacity, if a turbine isn’t quickly replaced.
The Russian leader also warned the West that its plan to cap the prices of Russian oil as part of its sanctions over Ukraine will destabilise the global oil market and make prices soar.
“We are hearing some crazy ideas about restricting the volumes of Russian oil and capping the Russian oil price,” he said. “The result will be the same — a rise in prices. Prices will skyrocket.”
We don’t see Ukrainian desire to stick to preliminary peace deal: Putin
Russian President Putin has said Moscow did not see any desire from Ukraine to fulfil the terms of what he described as a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.
Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a visit to Iran, said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Asked about a possible meeting with Zelenskyy, Putin said Kyiv had not stuck to the terms of a preliminary peace deal he said had been “practically achieved” in March.
“The final result of course … depends on the willingness of the contracting parties to implement the agreements that were reached. Today we see the powers in Kyiv have no such desire.”
Negotiations took place in March, with both sides making proposals but without a breakthrough. At the time, Zelenskyy said only a concrete result from the talks could be trusted.
AL JAZEERA
