BRACE FOR RECESSION – PUTIN WARNS ZELENSKY NO LONGER INTERESTED IN PEACE DEAL – RUSSIA TO FURTHER CUT GAS SUPPLIES TO EU TO AS LOW AS ONE-FIFTH CAPACITY – SLAMS ‘CRAZY IDEA’ TO RESTRICT VOLUMES & CAP PRICES OF RUSSIAN OIL – ‘THE RESULT WILL BE THE SAME – A RISE IN PRICES. PRICES WILL SKYROCKET’

Putin has said it is the West’s own fault the flow of Russian natural gas to European customers has dwindled and warned that it could continue ebbing.

Speaking to Russian reporters in Tehran, Putin said the amount of gas pumped through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany will fall further from 60 million to 30 million cubic meters a day, or about one fifth of its capacity, if a turbine isn’t quickly replaced.

The Russian leader also warned the West that its plan to cap the prices of Russian oil as part of its sanctions over Ukraine will destabilise the global oil market and make prices soar.

“We are hearing some crazy ideas about restricting the volumes of Russian oil and capping the Russian oil price,” he said. “The result will be the same — a rise in prices. Prices will skyrocket.”