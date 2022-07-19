FIGHT FOR DPM POST A ‘PERSONAL AGENDA’ FOR AZMIN? – FOR GOODNESS’ SAKE, LOOK IN THE MIRROR & SEE HOW HATED YOU ARE BY THE MAN ON THE STREET! – ‘WHAT HAS AZMIN CONTRIBUTED TO THE NATION? CAN ANYONE NAME A SINGLE THING THAT HE HAS CONTRIBUTED TO THE COUNTRY?’

AS a voter, I really don’t see any benefit at all for us or the nation as a whole in having a deputy prime minister at this point.

If only our politicians go to the ground, they would understand that a large number of the rakyat are greatly suffering and still reeling from the effects of Covid-19.

We had hardly even got on our feet when we have been hit again by another Covid-19 wave, while our economy is still struggling.

Honestly, the last thing on our minds is the appointment of a DPM. Unless the new DPM possesses some kind of superpower, we, the electorate do not see any rhyme or reason for such an appointment.

For the man on the street, the fight to be DPM is nothing but a personal agenda for Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, and similar to the court cluster, a bid to cover up their sins of the past. I do not think any of the electorate want Azmin as our DPM.

At a crucial time like this what we want are ministers and politicians who can help the country and the rakyat pick up the pieces from the Covid-19 backlash.

We do not want another politician to come into power merely for his personal gain and to get himself off the hook for whatever he or she did in the past.

For us, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is doing a good job and his efforts are being hampered by troublemakers who should not be there in the first place.

These troublemakers are merely rocking the boat for obvious reasons and we, the voters, are really upset with this as we want Ismail Sabri to continue his work and help the nation get back on its feet.

Bersatu is certainly in no position to be lobbying for a DPM’s position. We are puzzled as to what Bersatu has done for the country to actually demand for this position?

What has Azmin contributed to the nation? Can anyone name a single thing that he has contributed to the country?

More and more politicians are leaving Bersatu, while even ministers like Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin have also moved on.

And, the sad part is when a minister is actually working, it seems like the others do not really like it and want to bring that minister down.

A good example would be Zuraida. Why is Bersatu so keen on taking her ministership away? They should look at the bigger picture and what she has actually achieved in her ministry.

If Zuraida has been successful in enhancing the country’s commodity exports, opening new markets and carrying out her work effectively, then there is no reason for her to step down.

Instead, Bersatu should look into their own backyard and get rid of some of the deadwood there.

The next general election is surely going to be an interesting one and it is time the voters come together and reject all non-performing politicians and those with court cases and other negative baggage attached.

Malaysia is a great nation and it is time we had a clean, fair government for the future of our next generation.

NST

.