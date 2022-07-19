NAJIB’S SHOW OF BRAVADO – OR CUSTER’S LAST STAND? – NOW, CONVICTED EX-PM WANTS DEBATE ON SULU CLAIM IN PARLIAMENT – PERHAPS HE SHOULD ALSO HAVE A ONE-ON-ONE WITH RAFIZI OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT WHERE HE WON’T BE ‘HELPED’ BY DUBIOUS SPEAKERS – BUT WILL HE DARE TAKE ON RAFIZI – AND ANWAR, BUTT OUT! STOP SNIFFING FROM BEHIND & LET RAFIZI TAKE THIS ONE!

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has joined the opposition bench in supporting calls for the Dewan Rakyat to debate the arbitration award which favoured the alleged descendants of the Sulu sultanate.

However, unlike the opposition MPs, Najib wanted the government to explain the 22-month Pakatan Harapan administration’s handling of the matter.

The Pekan MP today wrote six questions on his Facebook regarding Harapan policies which he claimed would implicate the coalition that was trying to pin the arbitration award on the previous BN administrations or the current government.

Najib’s six questions, edited for brevity, are as follows:

1. When did the Sulu descendants initiate the arbitration process?

2. Did the Harapan cabinet discuss the arbitration process?

3. Why did the Harapan-era attorney-general write a letter to the representatives of the Sulu sultanate to offer a payment of RM48,000?

4. Was it true that the Harapan-era cabinet was unaware of the attorney-general’s 2019 letter to the Sulu sultanate?

5. Can the letter be equated to the Johor government’s 1953 letter to Singapore over Pulau Batu Puteh?

6. Does Harapan support former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad and late DAP stalwart Karpal Singh’s position that there should be no payments to the Sulu sultanate?

Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun

Yesterday, Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun turned down numerous requests from opposition MPs for a debate on the seizure of Petronas assets by the purported heirs of the Sulu sultanate.

The heirs of the Sulu Sultanate had recently enforced an arbitration award they received by seizing two Petronas subsidiaries in Luxembourg.

Earlier this year, the claimants succeeded in securing a US$14.92 billion (RM62.59 billion) award from Malaysia.

This was in response to Malaysia ceasing annual payments of RM5,300 to the Sulu sultanate over a colonial-era agreement since 2013.

MKINI

.