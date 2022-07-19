EAT YOUR HEART OUT, NAJIB! – RAFIZI IS A PM CANDIDATE, NOT A ‘BUDAK MAIN GULI’ & CERTAINLY NOT A CONVICTED THIEF LIKE YOU! – STARTLED BY RAFIZI’S EXPLOSIVE RETURN – NAJIB, UMNO & ANWARISTA PROPAGANDISTS GO ALL OUT TO SMEAR HIM AS A ‘CHILD’ – WHICH HE IS NOT, ALTHOUGH HE NEEDS TO GUARD HIS EGO & LEARN TO WIELD THE IRON HAND IF HE IS TO BE OF USE TO MALAYSIA

The party, born to avenge a blackeye he suffered almost 22 years ago, appears to be finally loosening itself from his grip.
His heir apparent appears to have emerged.
Twelve of new deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s allies were elected to PKR’s 20-member central leadership council, effectively giving Rafizi the upper hand over Anwar.
With the party president’s post uncontested, that result constituted the nearest possible message to the former deputy prime minister that his once mighty powers are waning considerably.
Heavy defeats at the recent Melaka and Johor state elections have made that point abundantly clear.
The reality is that PKR’s party elections were a referendum on Anwar’s leadership and his part in Pakatan Harapan’s failure to hold on to Putrajaya after the coalition imploded from within.
Clearly, the party wants to move on from him.
That was the main – and probably only – message that came out from the just concluded congress: a message Rafizi sought to deliver to Anwar and members of his inner circle in no uncertain terms.
Ever defiant, Anwar responded by threatening bickering hopefuls that he will not sign off their nominations for the upcoming general election.
Regrettably, the party’s top two leaders had no broader message for the rakyat at the congress.
Anwar repeated a tired mantra about the need to battle “thieves and the corrupt”, and even claimed that he was not able to fulfil his promise of lower petrol prices simply because he was not made prime minister.
Rafizi, on the other hand, has made a career in politics by being a disrupter. Regrettably, the congress did not reveal him to be much more than that. In fact, he came across as the bitter victor – a classic oxymoron.
Neither one of them spoke of plans and ideas to heal the nation’s fractured political system, cool inflation, attract foreign investment, improve our floundering ringgit, reinvigorate markets and businesses, develop industries, boost exports, generate employment, empower parliament, restore faith in Malaysia’s crumbling government, civil service and government-linked companies, etc.
The nation’s largest multiracial party did not even offer solutions to heal the ever-deepening racial and religious divide.
The ‘to-do’ list of the next administration is endless, but the reality is that PKR offers no panacea for the nation’s ills.
For that reason, there is no expectation that the public will buy into the party’s aimless rhetoric any more than in the recent past.
The question is, if that happens and PKR is trounced at GE15, will Rafizi again throw his toys out of the pram and walk away? FMT
Rafizi’s police report campaign only benefits Najib, says analyst
PETALING JAYA: An analyst has described Rafizi Ramli’s campaign of police reports against former prime minister Najib Razak as a desperate and shallow move.
Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara warned that Najib was not an easy target, citing the Pekan MP’s seasoned political career.
“This is a strategy that will ‘eat itself’, not only against Rafizi, but PKR and the opposition,” he said.
In his winding-up speech at the 16th PKR national congress on Sunday, Rafizi called on party members nationwide to lodge police reports against Najib for allegedly playing up racial issues and making “poisonous” remarks on social media.
The PKR deputy president’s “campaign” will start today, with police reports against the former prime minister to be lodged for alleged negligence over the Sulu claims.
Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin, of Universiti Teknologi Mara, said personal attacks were no longer relevant in the country’s political arena.
“Personal attacks are unhealthy in national politics. If this continues, then the people will see politics in a bad light which will result in a decline of votes in elections,” he said.
He said there was a need for politicians whether from the opposition or the government to “let go” of their enemies and return to more progressive politics.
“This is because what we want is for the country’s political image to be free from seditious strategies that will affect a mature democracy. This is the hope of the people,” he said. FMT
