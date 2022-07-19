SHOCK ‘DISAPPEARANCE’ OF TV3 HOST – PERSONAL ISSUES OR DID ZALINA AZMAN STEP ON SOMEONE’S TOES? – HOW CAN A PERSON JUST VANISH & THE POLICE HAVE NO CLUES TILL NOW?

SHAH ALAM: Former TV3 personality Zalina Shaharah Azman, 58, is still missing since her disappearance last year, police said today.

Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said her son, Mikhael Norman, 33, had reported her missing on Nov 29 after being unable to contact her, Bernama reported.

He and his uncle went to her house at Section 3, Shah Alam, and found her car there but she was not in the house, where she lived alone.

Checks on the house showed “it was not in order”. However, her purse was in the house, with her identity card, driving licence, bank cards, credit cards, RM600 cash and a car key.

Iqbal said there had been no trace of Zalina despite various efforts to contact her.

He said police then issued a missing person’s notice to seek information. Zalina is described as having a lightly-tanned complexion, 158cm tall and weighing about 60kg.

Ras Adiba Radzi, also once a popular TV3 news anchor, shared the police notice on Instagram, with a plea: “Look for our friend.”

Zalina is known for hosting several talk shows, including Money Matters, on TV3.

Anyone with information may contact investigating officer Sabturia Lorong or the Seksyen 6 Shah Alam police station at 03 5519 4622.

