Today Monday 18th July 2022 the trains in the UK have almost completely stopped.

British Rail workers are on strike and fuel costs have gone to the sky. Here is the front page from today’s British Rail Workers Union website :

The airlines worker are also on strike throughout Europe and thousands of flights are being cancelled everyday.



There are street protests in the UK, Belgium, Holland, Italy and other places.

Other than Boris Johnson getting kicked out in the UK the government in Bulgaria has been voted out over the weekend. French President Macron has lost the majority in the French Parliament and the Italian Prime Minister has actually resigned but has been asked (by the President) to hang around for a while more.

‘Divisions among Italy’s political parties over rising cost of living and how to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . . .’



This is chaos. All this is happening because of the really stupid economic sanctions Europe has imposed against Russia. And the mainstream media is not highlighting all these troubles which the Europeans have brought upon their own heads.



Do listen to this 23 minute video. The two guys in the video are saying exactly what is going on in Europe.

