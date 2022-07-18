KUALA LUMPUR— Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s actions as prime minister exposed Petronas assets abroad to legal seizure attempts by the descendants of the defunct Sulu sultanate, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli insisted today.
Urging members of his party, others in the Opposition and Malaysians in general to lodge police reports against Najib over the matter, Rafizi said the former prime minister must bear responsibility for this.
Rafizi said all Malaysians were entitled to report Najib as a public official who was negligent during his time as prime minister and exposed the country to a legal claim of RM67.5 billion.
“With this in mind, I have asked PKR leaders and branches throughout the country to lodge a police report against Najib for his negligence during his time as prime minister, leading to the claim of the Sulu sultanate’s heirs.
On July 15, Rafizi said he intended to file a police report against the former PM over the failure and negligence that resulted in the assets of state oil firm Petronas vulnerable to confiscation around the world.
He said legal action was taken over the dispute with the heirs of the now-defunct Sulu sultanate ever since Najib’s time as prime minister despite his claims that the issue resulted from failures of the Pakatan Harapan government
Last Tuesday, the Paris Court of Appeal granted leave to Putrajaya’s application to suspend a previous ruling declaring Malaysia’s liability to a billion-ringgit settlement claimed by the Sulu sultan’s heirs.
Law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said on Wednesday that the leave meant the previous ruling was not enforceable in any country until an ultimatum is reached in Paris.
In 2013, the Najib administration ceased Malaysia’s annual cession payment of RM5,300 to the Sulu sultan heirs after an attack on Lahad Datu by self-described ruler Jamalul Kiram III.
In 2017, descendants of the sultanate initiated legal action against Malaysia over the matter, resulting in an arbitration ruling in their favour.
This allowed them to have Luxembourg authorities seize the assets of two Petronas subsidiaries on behalf of the Sulu sultan heirs in an effort to enforce an arbitration ruling they had secured against Malaysia.
The issue stems from an 1878 contract signed between the Sulu sultanate descendants’ ancestors and a British trading company, in which land in Sabah was leased in exchange for financial compensation. MALAY MAIL
Najib mocks ‘populist’ Anwar, ‘weak’ Rafizi speeches at PKR congress
Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak swiped back at PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Rafizi Ramli over their remarks at the party congress today.
He chided Anwar’s “populist” pledges while mocking Rafizi’s plans to put him in jail.
Anwar, had, in his speech earlier today, repeated his past promise to reduce petrol prices the very next day if he ever becomes a prime minister.
He said the previous Pakatan Harapan government could not fulfil this, as he was not the premier.
Najib shot back that this was a recycled pungent (hancing) populist promise.
“Our petrol prices are among the 10 cheapest in the world.
“When he wins, maybe our petrol prices will be cheaper than in Venezuela, maybe,” he said in a Facebook post.
Venezuela has the cheapest petrol prices in the world. However, it has also suffered from what economists say is the world’s worst economic collapse over the past decade.
Meanwhile, Rafizi in his speech called on PKR members to lodge police reports against Najib over the latter’s alleged lies.
The former premier countered that this was a weak and childish move from the PKR deputy president.
Najib claimed that Rafizi was seeking backup after failing to rebut his remarks on social media.
The Pekan MP also said that his writings on social media are not lies, and are based on facts.
Further, he said lying on social media was not a crime as long as it was not inciting the people to protest.
“If lying was a crime, Rafizi would have been rotting in jail for 10 years. Who does not know that he is the king of twisted formulas?” Najib said.
He added that he would be making a long posting just for Rafizi and other PKR members to refute him.
Najib has used his Facebook page as a platform to air his views, make criticisms, and propose policies.
He has also been accused of being populist, such as repeatedly pressuring the government to allow Employees Provident Fund withdrawals beyond the first two schemes.
Meanwhile, he has also used his Facebook to perpetuate his version of events regarding the 1MBD scandal, such as insisting that the US$681 million that was transferred into his accounts in 2013 was a donation from the Saudi royal family.
However, investigators in the US and Malaysia have laid out an extensive money trail that shows the monies had actually been misappropriated from 1MDB.
The US$620 million of the funds Najib received were later returned to accounts controlled by fugitive businessperson Jho Low. MKINI
