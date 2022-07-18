Attorney-General Idrus Harun and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob are under fire after the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) last week confirmed it responded to fugitive Jho Low’s attempt to negotiate out of his arrest.

The AGC said it met with lawyers for Low, who is wanted for the multi-billion ringgit 1MDB corruption case, but rejected offers for a deal.

According to The Edge, Low, 40, allegedly offered RM1.5 billion to the government to settle charges against him, but the AGC did not confirm that any cash was offered.

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng said the AG was statutorily and legally bound to do all he can to bring Low to book but instead allowed AGC representatives to meet with Low’s representatives.

As such, he said, the prime minister must now answer why this was so, and if his government was in the dark over Idrus’ decision.

“Did the AGC convey to Low’s representatives that the Malaysian government strongly advises Low to surrender himself to the Malaysian authorities?

“Unless Idrus gives a full account of this disgraceful affair, he is clearly unqualified to be the attorney-general.

“Further, Idrus, by appearing prepared to cut a deal with Low, would be no different from forgiving and absolving Low of his crimes and pernicious role as one of the key masterminds of the RM52 billion 1MDB financial scandal, the largest in global history,” said former finance minister Lim in a statement.

Is Apandi complicit in hiding info?

Fellow DAP MP Charles Santiago said the fact that Low is being represented by former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali also calls to question whether Low is truly out of reach from enforcement agencies.

“Does this mean that some powerful people know the whereabouts of Jho Low? It’s outrageous that former AG Apandi would represent the fugitive, who plays a prominent role in the embezzlement of 1MDB funds.

“If Apandi knows where to find him, isn’t he complicit in hiding info? Why hasn’t he been questioned?” he asked in a statement.

Charles said Apandi should produce Low in court to be charged and Idrus must also do his part to ensure this happens.

“While the AG did the right thing in not negotiating a settlement, he too has an added responsibility to make sure the fugitive faces the law in Malaysia for stealing from the people,” said the Klang MP.

Apandi last week confirmed that Low’s lawyers approached him to arrange meetings between them and the AGC.

“The purpose of the meetings was to discuss the repatriation of monies allegedly siphoned by Low from 1MDB,” he said.

Believed to be in China

Low is the alleged mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal and has been charged in absentia in US and Malaysian courts.

He is currently at large and his whereabouts are not publicly known despite police efforts to track him down and extradite him. It is believed that he is in China.

In 2018, the US Department of Justice charged Low with conspiracy to launder billions of dollars from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund and conspiracy to violate the American Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In Malaysia, he and his associates are facing five money-laundering charges amounting to US$1.03 billion (RM5.78 billion).

He also faces a separate money-laundering charge with his aide Eric Tan Kim Loong for US$125.97 million (RM560 million).

In 2020, the MACC brought another charge against Low and his associates, this time for allegedly engaging in a criminal conspiracy to enable former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak to use his position to receive a bribe totalling RM60,629,839.43.

Low repeatedly claimed he was innocent and said in a 2020 interview that he was merely an intermediary in 1MDB’s dealings. MKINI

Rathmell Hops To New Law Firm Following Collapse Of His KL Negotiations

It has emerged that just a month after the collapse of US law firm Kobre & Kim’s secret negotiations with the Malaysian Government of behalf of Jho Low their lead lawyer has moved on.

The British barrister, Robin Rathmell, has managed Jho Low’s massive lobbying and legal campaign for several years, plainly taking pride in his description as a specialist in the field of helping the super-rich confronted by fraud and money laundering allegations – Jho Low having been his major client:

Dual-qualified as an English barrister and a U.S. lawyer, Mr. Rathmell represents high-net-worth individuals and institutions in litigation involving allegations of fraud, money laundering and other forms of misconduct. He develops global litigation strategies for both plaintiffs and defendants, representing international clients in civil and criminal asset forfeiture, trusts, commercial and insolvency litigation, INTERPOL and international sanctions regimes. He has extensive experience representing clients in matters involving global regulatory authorities, requiring the coordination of legal strategies across multiple jurisdictions. In addition, Mr. Rathmell has extensive experience managing his clients’ reputations and helping them adroitly navigate potential crisis communications issues”

The above biography, provided by his new employers Kasowitz Benson Torres whom he joined in early July, presents a fine gloss on his services for Jho Low. However, there have been growing questions about the ethics involved in the negotiations which purportedly sought to drop all charges in Malaysia against Jho Low in return for $1.5 billion.

Rathmell had chosen to reach out to none other than Najib’s loyalist ex-Attorney General, Apandi Ali, to act as an intermediary for their offer. Apandi was recently described as “discredited” in a UK High Court ruling having originally ‘cleared’ the now convicted prime minister and closed down all investigations against Jho Low’s thefts from 1MDB.

Apandi has acknowledged that several meetings were held with senior officials at the Attorney General’s Chambers in KL to negotiate Jho Low’s offer. The present AG has confirmed the matter and said he also had attended. Rathmell and his colleagues even allowed themselves to be photographed standing with Apandi against the backdrop of the Attorney General Chambers sign.

However, at the end of May the negotiations appear to have collapsed.

Whose intervention prompted the scrapping of the nascent deal remains unclear. However, the political fall out from letting Malaysia’s top fugitive off the hook over the world’s largest recorded theft would clearly have been tumultuous and would have left UMNO facing an even more angry electorate at the upcoming polls.

Political cynics have commented on the other hand “where will UMNO find its cash for the next election now?” It is clear the failure of the plan, which looks highly likely to have been crafted by Najib himself on behalf of his proxy, will increase the existing divisions and enmity within the ruling party where many are starting to feel it is high time they ditch their corrupted former leader.

The discovery of these negotiations have therefore raised serious questions yet to be answered about who was behind them, how far they progressed and what payments and concessions had been on the table?

As opposition MP Ramkarpal Sing stated to the Edge Newspaper which exposed the scandal “Any attempt to settle Jho Low’s criminal cases in exchange for a sum of money can be a form of corruption”.

Rather than entering such negotiations, the MP points out, Apandi Ali ought to have demanded Jho Low’s surrender to the authorities, so that Rathmell or any other lawyer could have defended him rightfully in a court of law rather than encouraging criminals to flee and then bargain to escape punishment by such an approach to negotiation.

It remains to be determined whether Mr Rathmell has brought his toxic, but clearly ‘Ultra High Net Worth (Criminal) Client’ to his new post or whether he has chosen to flee the field entirel. SARAWAK REPORT

