Bring it on, I never lie, says Najib on Rafizi’s plans to lodge police report

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Razak appears unfazed over PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s calls to all PKR members nationwide to lodge police reports against him, saying that he has never lied in any of his social media postings and he was merely stating facts.

“Number one, I don’t lie. My writings are based on facts,” said Najib in a Facebook posting on Sunday (July 17) evening.

Najib also said lying on social media isn’t a crime, as long as it does not incite Malaysians to protest on the streets.

“If lying is a criminal offence, then Rafizi had been there for 10 years. Who doesn’t know that he’s the king of perverse formulas?” questioned Najib.

Najib was believed to be referring to Rafizi’s previous charges under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (Bafia) in 2012, of which the PKR deputy president was acquitted in 2019 by the High Court following an appeal.

Without mincing his words, Najib then dared Rafizi into lodging the police report as pledged by the PKR deputy president during his winding up speech at the party’s national congress earlier Sunday.

“Lodge police report in masses. I’m not scared because I never lied like you,” said Najib.

“You called me a coward? But who’s the one who hid in a cave for two years and suddenly showed up?” Najib questioned, referring to the temporary hiatus taken by Rafizi following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in May 2018.

Najib told Rafizi not to worry too much, as he is set to post a long posting on Facebook, especially for PKR members and Rafizi himself.

“Just wait. Don’t forget to do work as ordered by your deputy president,” added Najib.

Najib then criticised Rafizi’s plans to lodge police reports against him, saying that it seemed as a move by a defeated child.

“He failed to rebut me, and now he asked the entire party to back him up against me.

“Seemed as though he’s a child that lost in a guli (marble) game, and he asked his friends to back him up,” added Najib.

The Pekan MP chided Rafizi further over his police report threats.

“This is so weak,” added Najib.

Earlier Sunday during Rafizi’s winding up speech in the PKR national congress, Rafizi called on party members across the country to lodge police reports against Najib for allegedly misleading Malaysians on social media.

“This Tuesday, I call for all leaders, let’s lodge a mass police report against Najib across the country,” said Rafizi during his winding up speech at the PKR national congress on Sunday.

Rafizi also alleged that the Pekan MP had played up racial issues.

“Don’t let him play up racial issues and poison the minds of the people. Enough is enough and that is why, it has to start from us,” said Rafizi.

Rafizi also said that all of Najib’s alleged “propaganda” will be fought relentlessly by PKR.

Najib and Rafizi had regularly argued on social media postings on Facebook, since the newly elected PKR deputy president returned to politics in March following a temporary hiatus since Pakatan Harapan took Putrajaya in 2018.

