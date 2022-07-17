ARE ZELENSKYIV & CO SELLING WEAPONS SENT BY U.S. & THE WEST? – CRASHED UKRAINE PLANE BOUND FOR BANGLADESH WAS CARRYING 11 TONNES OF WEAPONS & MINES – SO MASSIVE WAS THE CARGO, TOXICITY FEARS FORCING EXPERTS TO STAY AWAY FROM THE ALMOST MELTED WRECKAGE
Toxicity fears force experts to stay away from crashed plane in Greece
A drone is expected to approach the wreckage of the cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline that crashed near the Greek city of Kavala.
According to state-run TV, army and explosive as well as Greek Atomic Energy Commission experts are expected to use the drone before approaching the site, as fears about the toxicity of the unknown cargo forced them to stay away.
The Antonov An-12 cargo aircraft crashed late on Saturday near Paleochori village in northern Greece, the fire brigade said. Videos shared by witnesses on social media showed the plane engulfed by a giant fireball as it hit the ground.
Saturday night saw people living in a 2km radius around the crash site asked to stay inside their homes and wear masks. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital early on Sunday with breathing issues because of the toxic fumes.
Eight dead in Greece cargo plane crash: Serbian defence minister
All eight crew members of a cargo plane that crashed near the Greek city of Kavala died in the accident, Serbia’s defence minister has said.
The Antonov An-12 was carrying about 11 tonnes of weapons as well as mines to Bangladesh when it crashed on Saturday night, Nebojsa Stefanovic said.
