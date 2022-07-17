BOMBSHELL – PACK YOUR BAGS & LEAVE PEACEFULLY, U.S. & THE WEST – A NEW WORLD ORDER IS HERE – EVEN EX-UK PM TONY BLAIR ADMITS THE UNDENIABLE SIGNALS FROM UKRAINE WAR – THE WEST’S LONG-HELD DOMINANCE IS ENDING – INDEED, EVERYTHING HAS A SHELF LIFE – ‘THE BIGGEST GEOPOLITICAL CHANGE OF THIS CENTURY WILL COME FROM CHINA’

The Ukraine war shows that the West’s dominance is coming to an end as China rises to superpower status in partnership with Russia at one of the most significant inflexion points in centuries, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has said.

The world, Blair said, was at a turning point in history comparable with the end of World War II or the collapse of the Soviet Union: but this time the West is clearly not in the ascendant.

“We are coming to the end of Western political and economic dominance,” Blair said in a lecture entitled “After Ukraine, What Lessons Now for Western Leadership?” according to a text of the speech to a forum supporting the alliance between the United States and Europe at Ditchley Park west of London.

“The world is going to be at least bipolar and possibly multipolar,” Blair said. “The biggest geopolitical change of this century will come from China, not Russia.”

AL JAZEERA

.