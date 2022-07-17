Ukraine War Is Lost, Major Turning Point End August 2022

In this huge area there are only about four million inhabitants. I believe the bear population in Siberia is more than the human population. In early 2000s the Russians signed an agreement with China to facilitate Chinese economic enterprise in Siberia. This is because the native Russians were not keen on developing such a vast space in any hurry.

The one million Chinese have begun farms, furniture industries, manufacturing, food and all sorts of other businesses which are helping to develop Siberia.

The links between China and Russia are very close. More importantly they are mutually beneficial.

Some analysts say that the Ukraine War has already been lost by Ukraine. Every other day another city or town keeps falling. Mariupol, Kherson, Sverodonetsk, Lysychansk, Siversk. Next up is a place called Bakhmut. With that not only the Donbas but perhaps half of the entire Ukraine would have fallen. The analysts say that towards end August the Russians may offer peace terms to Ukraine.

Of course with half of Ukraine behind them it will be largely non-negotiable. So the Ukraine side will reject the offer (this is supposed to happen end August). Once they reject the offer “all hell will break loose”. The Russians are prepared for the next level and they know what to do next.

Taking over the entire Ukraine is possible. A complete stop of all trade with Europe and the USA is also possible. No more gas, oil, raw materials, grains, fertiliser etc from Russia. Completely. Gas prices will shoot up again.



There will be riots in Europe. Parts of German industry will have to shut down. Germany will suffer the most.



Ukraine: Why Russia wants to take last three major cities in Donbas region

After capturing Lysychansk, Russia is advancing on other Donbas cities. The battle for Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut will be decisive.

Russian forces are advancing west towards the city of Kramatorsk

The fight over the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas is entering its final stages. After taking over Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, Russian troops now control most of Luhansk region. Fierce fighting currently rages in the west and south, as Russia pushes to take Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, three cities still remaining under Ukrainian control. All three hold strategic as well as symbolic significance. Sloviansk Until a few years ago, the quiet town of Sloviansk was barely known outside the Donbas region. A city of just 100,000 people, it hardly ever made the news. All that changed in 2014, when local separatists took control of the city with the help of Russian intelligence agencies. Moscow, however, denied any involvement. Sloviansk became the region’s first pro-Russian bridgehead. Why here, why Sloviansk? Observers think the answer is geography. Sloviansk is located far from any major cities, yet close enough to a strategically important highway M03, linking the capital Kyiv with Kharkiv and continuing to the Russian border near Rostov-on-Don. Armed men in Sloviansk in April 2014 Back then, a few dozen armed men stormed the police headquarters, took control of the local administration and captured the city. They were led by a former Russian secret service agent, Igor Girkin, nicknamed Strelkov. In several interviews after the takeover, Girkin said he and the men had come from recently annexed Crimea. They, like the soldiers who seized Crimea, had worn balaclavas to conceal their identities. Their takeover was welcomed by Sloviansk’s mayor and Girkin pronounced himself defense minister of the “Donetsk People’s Republic.” Ukraine’s army and intelligence agencies immediately tried to retake the city. The fighting that broke out in April can be regarded as the beginning of the Donbas war. Ukraine’s efforts were in vain. It lost soldiers and heavy equipment, including helicopters. Both sides fought bitterly to control a television tower on Karachun mountain where pro-Russian separatists had activated Russian channels, and shut off Ukrainian broaadcasts. Ukraine was able to finally take back the city in July 2014. Girkin and around a thousand separatist fighters fled to Donetsk. Kramatorsk Kramatorsk was also seized by separatists in spring 2014 but was retaken by Ukraine after about three months. Fighting centered round the strategically important military airport, which Ukraine was able to hold throughout. Russia’s missile attack on the Kramatorsk central train station killed scores of civilians In autumn 2015, Kramatorsk was made the administrative center of Donetsk. Government departments were moved from the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk to Kramatorsk. Ukraine’s Donbas forces are headquartered here. Kramatorsk is regarded as one of eastern Ukraine’s most important industrial centers. The Novokramatorsk Machine Building Plant, or NKMZ, is one of the largest plants in the region and mainly produces mining equipment. Until 2014, Russia was its biggest client. When Russian forces invaded in February 2022, production ceased. Several weeks later, in April, Kramatorsk made headlines when a Russian rocket struck its main train station. Over 50 people died, most of them refugees, including children, who were hoping to flee. Bakhmut Bakhmut, the third key city in the region, is situated by a highway leading to Lysychansk. This highway is deemed an essential route for keeping Ukrainean troops supplied. Heavy battles were fought here in 2014 and 2015. During Soviet times and up until 2016, Bakhmut was known as Artemovsk. Its old name, Bakhmut, was reinstated as part of a regional effort to move beyond the Soviet Communist era. It, too, was briefly seized by pro-Russian seperatists in 2014 but Ukraine quickly regained control. The highway connecting Bakhmut with Lysychansk Bakhmut, which has a population of about 70,000, is the smallest of the three cities under threat. Even so, it has a key role in the Ukrainian economy. Two companies are of particular significance: Artwinery is one of the largest producers of sparkling wines in Eastern Europe and Artemsii is a well-known table salt producer. Its output accounts for some 90% of Ukraine’s salt consumption. Distributing the condiment through the country has become impossible since Russia invaded in February. The cost of salt has subsequently spiked in Ukraine. It is forced to import salt from abroad, including from Germany. – https://www.dw.com/

.