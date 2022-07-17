RAFIZI DOES EXACTLY WHAT PKR GRASSROOTS VOTED HIM TO DO – TO STOP ‘BODEKING’ ANWAR – INDEED IT IS BECAUSE OF THIS SICK CULTURE, PKR IS AS GOOD AS DEAD – BUT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR DOESN’T LIKE TO BE TOLD THE TRUTH THAT HE’S A LIABILITY – AND ORDERS RAFIZI TO USE ‘INTERNAL CHANNELS’, THE MURKY WAY TO COVER UP EVERYTHING IN PKR – NO WONDER PKR MEMBERS GAVE RAFIZI A LANDSLIDE WIN OVER THE ANWARISTAS – PERHAPS ‘TIN KOSONG’ SHOULD WEAR A HEARING AID
PKR members should stop ‘bodek’ (pandering to) and being defensive of party president Anwar Ibrahim to the extent of making him untouchable, said Rafizi Ramli.
The newly-minted party deputy president, speaking to reporters during the 16th PKR National Congress in Selangor today, said Anwar has been losing his popularity.
He added that the party should work towards addressing the problem of appealing to the Malaysian public.
“If I were Anwar Ibrahim, I think we have to accept a factual finding. Because if we don’t do anything, it will be translated into election results. The factual finding is that he is losing popularity.
“What is important for the party and the new leadership is not really to try to physically ‘bodek’ Anwar or defend Anwar. Anwar Ibrahim is Anwar Ibrahim, he doesn’t need to be defended.
“What we need to do is to appeal to the people and try to win again,” Rafizi said.
He was asked to respond to PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s speech during the PKR Youth Congress yesterday.
Saifuddin spoke against internal criticisms of Anwar, saying there was a decline in party discipline and that there were members who went to the extent of calling Anwar a liability to the party.
Elaborating, Rafizi said there needs to be logic in PKR’s policies and approach. This includes addressing its deficit in support from the younger generation.
“If PKR has been losing our appeal to the young people, we have to think about that.
“For example, if the role that needs to be played and to get votes from the young people means it doesn’t involve Anwar, then it shouldn’t be any problem, because at the end of the day we need to win,” he said.
He revealed that there were groups within the party that feel they need to always defend the president to the extent that nothing can be said against Anwar.
“It cannot be. And in front of everyone here, I will not play that role. I feel it is wrong.
“It is not so much because I think Anwar is wrong. It is in the best interest of the party to address any problem. Whether it’s about Anwar, whether it’s about me, or about our state assemblypersons, or local councillors,” he added.
Anwar: Rafizi no longer ‘di pinggiran’, should use correct way to criticise party
PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has taken a swipe at his newly-minted deputy Rafizi Ramli this evening for airing the party’s dirty laundry in public.
This comes after Rafizi earlier today shared his view about party members being defensive of Anwar and told them not to continue bodek (pandering to) the party president.
Anwar said Rafizi should accept the fact that he is now a member of PKR’s top leadership, and he should use the proper party channel to air his concerns.
“He knows his focus, his role. He is no longer Rafizi di pinggiran (on the sideline).
“So, he must accept this fact, because I will be delegating many important duties to him. He will be responsible (for the party) directly,” Anwar said.
Earlier today, Rafizi called party members who are Anwar loyalists to stop being defensive of the PKR president and makes him seem untouchable from criticisms.
He also said they should accept the fact that Anwar has been losing his popularity and work towards making the party more appealing to the rakyat.
‘Typical Rafizi’
Unperturbed by Rafizi’s criticism, Anwar said it was typical of the former Pandan MP to show his support and be openly critical at the same time.
He said while PKR allows criticisms and objections, Rafizi should respect organisational discipline and use an internal forum.
The party president said they will talk to Rafizi, in hope that he would tone down the party’s internal issues and focus instead on facing their real enemies.
“Internal issues can always be discussed. We can criticise, advise, object, (but) using internal channels. This is the organisational discipline and party consensus,” said Anwar.
During the presser, Anwar also refuted Rafizi’s claim that party members and leaders were always being defensive of him.
He said in party leadership meetings, there will always be disagreement and criticism.
Anwar also admitted that there are weaknesses on his part, including in wooing support from the younger voters.
“Of course, I do not have the strength to attract youth’s support, unlike 40 years ago.
“But this need not be said during a party congress when everyone is having positive discussions about strengthening the party and about unity,” he said.
MKINI
.