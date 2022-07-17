PKR members should stop ‘bodek’ (pandering to) and being defensive of party president Anwar Ibrahim to the extent of making him untouchable, said Rafizi Ramli.

The newly-minted party deputy president, speaking to reporters during the 16th PKR National Congress in Selangor today, said Anwar has been losing his popularity.

He added that the party should work towards addressing the problem of appealing to the Malaysian public.

“If I were Anwar Ibrahim, I think we have to accept a factual finding. Because if we don’t do anything, it will be translated into election results. The factual finding is that he is losing popularity.

“What is important for the party and the new leadership is not really to try to physically ‘bodek’ Anwar or defend Anwar. Anwar Ibrahim is Anwar Ibrahim, he doesn’t need to be defended.

“What we need to do is to appeal to the people and try to win again,” Rafizi said.

He was asked to respond to PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s speech during the PKR Youth Congress yesterday.

Saifuddin spoke against internal criticisms of Anwar, saying there was a decline in party discipline and that there were members who went to the extent of calling Anwar a liability to the party.

Elaborating, Rafizi said there needs to be logic in PKR’s policies and approach. This includes addressing its deficit in support from the younger generation.

“If PKR has been losing our appeal to the young people, we have to think about that.

“For example, if the role that needs to be played and to get votes from the young people means it doesn’t involve Anwar, then it shouldn’t be any problem, because at the end of the day we need to win,” he said.

He revealed that there were groups within the party that feel they need to always defend the president to the extent that nothing can be said against Anwar.

“It cannot be. And in front of everyone here, I will not play that role. I feel it is wrong.

“It is not so much because I think Anwar is wrong. It is in the best interest of the party to address any problem. Whether it’s about Anwar, whether it’s about me, or about our state assemblypersons, or local councillors,” he added.

