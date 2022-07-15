TAJUDDIN REFUSES TO RESIGN, WAITS FOR ISMAIL SABRI TO SACK HIM? – DAYS AFTER ISMAIL SAYS TAJUDDIN TO ISSUE STATEMENT ON ENVOY STATUS – TAJUDDIN SAYS HE CANNOT ‘PREEMPT THE PM’ – ‘I HAVE MET THE PM. I HAVE AN IDEA BUT I CANNOT REVEAL BECAUSE I DO NOT WANT TO PREEMPT HIM’

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Tajuddin Abdul Rahman says he will accept whatever decision the government makes on his nomination as Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia.
According to a Utusan Malaysia report, Tajuddin said he has met with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the matter, but declined to reveal the details.
“Regarding my position, I do not know. I was appointed by the Cabinet and the rest is up to the government,” he said.
The source said this was why the Pasir Salak MP’s name was missing from the list of those who received their letters of appointment from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier this week.
In the Utusan Malaysia report, Tajuddin said he was ready to serve as ambassador if his services were needed.
He also hit out at those who questioned his qualifications for the role, particularly his critics in Umno.
“I have served for over 50 years and I will continue to serve with my experience as an elected representative, government-linked company (GLC) chairman, and deputy minister,” he said.
The Malaysian ambassador’s post to Indonesia has remained vacant since the last envoy, Zainal Abidin Bakar, retired on April 4, 2021. FMT
Tajuddin will clarify envoy status, says PM
KUALA LUMPUR: Tajuddin Abdul Rahman will clarify his status as ambassador to Indonesia, the prime minister said after the Pasir Salak MP’s name was omitted from a list of those appointed to head foreign missions.
“Tajuddin will issue a statement,” Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters.
Bernama reported that the newly-appointed heads of missions were to South Korea (Lim Jay Jin), Japan (Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany), Saudi Arabia (Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah) and Iran (Khairi Omar).
The report did not make any mention of Tajuddin.
The omission of Tajuddin’s name from the list follows reports that Putrajaya had dropped him as an envoy to the republic.
A source confirmed with FMT that Putrajaya had a “change of heart” over Tajuddin’s appointment, which came under heavy criticism, including from former diplomats and civil society.
There were also calls for the former Umno Supreme Council member’s appointment to be scrapped, especially after Tajuddin’s tell-all press conference late last month where he called for Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down as the party president. FMT
