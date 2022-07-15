TAJUDDIN REFUSES TO RESIGN, WAITS FOR ISMAIL SABRI TO SACK HIM? – DAYS AFTER ISMAIL SAYS TAJUDDIN TO ISSUE STATEMENT ON ENVOY STATUS – TAJUDDIN SAYS HE CANNOT ‘PREEMPT THE PM’ – ‘I HAVE MET THE PM. I HAVE AN IDEA BUT I CANNOT REVEAL BECAUSE I DO NOT WANT TO PREEMPT HIM’

I’ll accept whatever decision on envoy’s post, says Tajuddin

Tajuddin Abdul Rahman says he has met Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his ambassadorship.

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Tajuddin Abdul Rahman says he will accept whatever decision the government makes on his nomination as Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia.

According to a Utusan Malaysia report, Tajuddin said he has met with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the matter, but declined to reveal the details.

“I have met the prime minister, I have an idea (on the government’s decision). In any case, I cannot reveal what was discussed with the prime minister because I do not want to preempt him.

“Regarding my position, I do not know. I was appointed by the Cabinet and the rest is up to the government,” he said.

On Monday, a high-ranking government source told FMT that Putrajaya had a “change of heart” over Tajuddin’s nomination as the envoy to Indonesia.

The source said this was why the Pasir Salak MP’s name was missing from the list of those who received their letters of appointment from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier this week.

In the Utusan Malaysia report, Tajuddin said he was ready to serve as ambassador if his services were needed.

He also hit out at those who questioned his qualifications for the role, particularly his critics in Umno.

“I have served for over 50 years and I will continue to serve with my experience as an elected representative, government-linked company (GLC) chairman, and deputy minister,” he said.

The Malaysian ambassador’s post to Indonesia has remained vacant since the last envoy, Zainal Abidin Bakar, retired on April 4, 2021. FMT

Tajuddin will clarify envoy status, says PM