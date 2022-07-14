In the first short video here it shows that a brand new shipping route has been opened between China and the west coast of North America. Actually Vancouver in Canada but Seattle in the US is within swimming distance.

In the second short video here the Mayor of Duisburg in Germany is overjoyed to welcome the 10,000th express freight train from China which brings billions of US Dollars worth of goods from China and also takes back German and European goods back to China.

The train journey takes only 20 days and it is door to door. Compared to the shipping route which may take twice as long. This is the Belt and Road Initiative.

This is what human beings should do – trade. Trade creates wealth and happiness.



