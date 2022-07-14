BE VERY CAREFUL, BIDEN – WASHINGTON’S JEALOUSY OF CHINA WILL SOON END IN U.S. ISOLATING ITSELF & BECOMING A PARIAH – IF IT KEEPS FORCING ASIA, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TO TOE ITS LINE ON SUPPRESSING CHINA – EVEN CANADA & EUROPE ARE SMARTER THAN THAT – ALREADY, A BRAND NEW SHIPPING ROUTE OPENS AT BIDEN’S OWN DOORSTEP BETWEEN VANCOUVER & CHINA – WHILE GERMANY REAPS THE FRUITS OF BEIJING’S BRI WITH EXPRESS FREIGHT TRAIN THAT BRINGS BILLIONS WORTH OF GOODS FROM CHINA & CARRIES BACK BILLIONS MORE OF GERMAN & EUROPEAN GOODS TO THE WORLD’S LARGEST MARKET – IN COMPARISON, WHAT HAS SUPER-BULLY U.S. EVER DONE FOR THE WORLD OTHER THAN BARK, BACKBITE, THREATEN & BRING ON TRADE WARS AS WELL AS REAL WARS TO OTHER LANDS

What Western Sanctions, What China Threat? Its All Bullshit.

In the first short video here it shows that a brand new shipping route has been opened between China and the west coast of North America. Actually Vancouver in Canada but Seattle in the US is within swimming distance.

In the second short video here the Mayor of Duisburg in Germany is overjoyed to welcome the 10,000th express freight train from China which brings billions of US Dollars worth of goods from China and also takes back German and European goods back to China.

The train journey takes only 20 days and it is door to door. Compared to the shipping route which may take twice as long. This is the Belt and Road Initiative. 

This is what human beings should do – trade. Trade creates wealth and happiness.

