HOW QUICKLY MAT HASAN, WHEN FIGHTING FOR HIS OWN POLITICAL SURVIVAL IN UMNO, TURNS FROM MODERATE TO SUPER-ULTRA – AFTER CONTROVERSIALLY CALLING FOR A ‘NEW’ MALAYSIA AGREEMENT WITH SABAH & SARAWAK – UMNO NO.2 NOW CASTS SLURS ON THE HINDUS’ ‘KAVADI’ – PERHAPS MAT HASAN SHOULD LEARN SOME HUMILITY & ACCEPT THAT THE COUNTRY DOES NOT BELONG ONLY TO UMNO

PETALING JAYA: Police will call in Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan to record a statement over remarks he made about kavadis in a recent interview.

Sentul police chief Beh Eng Lai confirmed they had opened an investigation paper after a police report was lodged against Mohamad, who is better known as Tok Mat.

Beh said the police would start by recording statements from other witnesses before calling in the Rantau assemblyman.

Previously, a Bersatu leader had urged Mohamad to apologise to all Hindus after he purportedly referred to the kavadi as a “burden” when describing Umno’s defeat at the 14th general election (GE14) in an interview with Asia Times.

RELATED STORY: New Malaysia Agreement should not even be mentioned, says Abang Johari

Yesterday, Bersatu associate information chief S Gobi Krishnan filed a police report against Mohamad.

When contacted today, Gobi said the police had updated him that the case was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 as well as Section 505(c) of the Penal Code.

Section 505(c) deals with “intent to incite or which is likely to incite” any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community of persons.

FMT has reached out to Mohamad for comment.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.