Breakthrough at Ukraine grain export talks as heavy shelling continues

Turkey says grain deal reached; Ukraine and U.N. cite progress

Agreement next week would help ease world food crisis

Russia pushes for full control of separatist Donbas region

ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS, New York – Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey hailed progress at talks in Istanbul that aim to resume Black Sea grain exports blocked by Russia and ease the risk of starvation faced by millions, but an end to the war remained far off as heavy shelling continued.

Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday an agreement would be signed next week. Ankara will ensure the safety of shipments in transit and the parties will jointly check grain cargoes in ports, he added.

But U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said more work was needed before a deal was finalised.

“We have seen a critical step forward,” Guterres told reporters in New York. “We still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared optimistic in late-night comments: “The Ukrainian delegation has reported to me that there is progress. In the coming days we will agree on the details with the U.N. secretary general.”

Turkey and Ukraine said a joint coordination centre with Russia and the United Nations would be set up.

“Its task will be to carry out general monitoring and coordination of safe navigation in the Black Sea,” Zelenskiy’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on Twitter.

Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately offer comment.

Apart from being major global wheat suppliers, Russia is also a large fertilizer exporter and Ukraine a significant producer of corn and sunflower oil.

A deal is seen as vital for food security, notably among developing nations, and for stabilising markets.

But Guterres warned there was still “a long way to go” before there would be peace talks to end the war.

Several Ukrainian cities have reported heavy Russian shelling and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was earlier downbeat on prospects for peace.

Ukrainian officials said there had been sustained Russian shelling across Donetsk province, which Moscow aims to capture to complete its seizure of the industrialised Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian media reported Ukrainian armed forces launched a fresh missile attack in a strategically important Russian-held southern area of Kherson that Kyiv is hoping to retake.

RIA news agency quoted the Russian-backed administration of Kherson region as saying Russian air defenses shot down five missiles fired at the town of Nova Kakhovka, while the debris of two of the missiles fell near a factory.

“According to preliminary information, there’s been another hit on a Russian munitions plant, at Sokol,” Serhiy Khlan, an advisor to the Ukrainian head of Kherson province, wrote on Facebook.

A separate strike on Tuesday in Nova Kakhovka killed 52 people, Ukraine’s military has said. The Moscow-appointed deputy head of Kherson region said that two people were killed, seven were missing and 90 were injured.

On Wednesday TASS quoted a separatist official, Vitaly Kiselyov, as saying Russian and proxy forces had entered the town of Siversk in Donetsk province and could take it in a couple of days.

Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline that includes Siversk, but that the town had been fired on by artillery, Ukraine’s armed forces said. read more

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

POSSIBLE BREAKTHROUGH

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine caused Europe’s biggest conflict since 1945. Millions have fled and thousands have been killed while cities have been reduced to rubble and fears of a wider conflict in the West have grown.

The Kremlin says it is engaged in a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Both Kyiv and Western nations say that is a pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.

Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of exacerbating a global food crisis and fuelling inflation.

Moscow has blamed Ukraine, saying it refuses to remove mines that it scattered around its coastline to protect itself from Russia’s attack and that threaten shipping.

The Kremlin also says Western sanctions make it harder for Russia to fund and insure its own maritime freight services.

Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Pyotr Ilyichev, head of the international organisations department at Russia’s foreign ministry, as saying Russia wanted to control and inspect grain vessels itself to rule out arms smuggling.

Before progress was announced, diplomats said that the plan under discussion included Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters; Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move; and Turkey – supported by the United Nations – inspecting ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.

RIA quoted an unnamed diplomatic source as saying Russia’s demands included the removal of “obstacles to exports” created by sanctions, citing the areas “of shipping insurance, logistics, transportation services and banking operations”.

A senior U.N. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said most of the sticking points in the talks to resume Ukraine Black Sea exports had been overcome, describing the discussions in Istanbul as a “breakthrough.” REUTERS

Analysis: Euro is at parity; its fate is now with energy markets

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro’s tumble below $1 for the first time in two decades puts it on course for one of the worst years in its history, especially if the energy price shock triggered by the Ukraine conflict tips the bloc into a prolonged economic crisis.

The single currency has teetered on the brink of parity versus the greenback for days, finally breaching that level on Wednesday. Its 11.8% year-to-date fall is almost on par with losses seen in 2015, the year the European Central Bank unleashed massive stimulus.

Wednesday’s move may open the doors for a move towards $0.96 , analysts predict, with some expecting a fall to $0.90 if gas supplies are disrupted much further.

The moves put the ECB in a bind. It is expected to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2011 to combat inflation running at a record high 8.6%.

Currency weakness exacerbates that inflation problem. Yet the ECB cannot risk aggressive policy tightening for fear of sending economic growth into reverse read more .

“We see room for a move all the way to $0.97 and possibly even $0.95,” Olivier Konzeoue, director in the currency team at asset manager UBP, said, noting the implication of the energy crisis for Europe’s economy.

“Basically, we know it’s all about Russia,” he added.

The euro’s latest leg lower came after gas flows through Russia’s Nordstream 1 pipeline shut for 10 days for maintenance. But if Moscow extends the shutdown, Germany — already in stage two of a three-tier emergency gas plan — may be forced to ration fuel read more .

“If the gas pipeline that’s closed for 10 days doesn’t reopen and we get more gas rationing, in that situation we may not have seen the weakest levels of the euro,” said Christian Keller, head of economics research at Barclays.

Spiralling energy costs are already exerting a toll. Germany has just reported its first trade deficit since 1991 and investor sentiment has plunged below levels seen when the coronavirus pandemic erupted in 2020. read more

SHORT-TERM OPTIONS

In the near-term, it may be all about technical factors and options markets, where traders place directional bets or hedge currency exposure. Options to the tune of $1 billion to $1.5 billion expire next week, and traders said a conclusive — and sustained — breach of parity will trigger orders to sell euros, potentially sending it to $0.95.

Even before the latest euro dive, speculators were positioned for weakness, with bearish bets at the highest levels so far this year, according to U.S. CFTC data.

But further out, gas prices are key.

Analysis by BNP Paribas of how currencies have historically performed when energy prices soar, shows the euro suffers more than other developed currencies from gas price shocks, falling an average of 4.5% during such times.

JPMorgan noted the euro area is already facing “parabolic” gas price spikes, with supplies down 53% in June. Industrial powerhouse Germany has witnessed a 60% supply decline.

It cut its euro-dollar target to $0.95, “a reflection the market will become increasingly willing to price in greater probability for an escalation”.

The worst case could bring a test of $0.90, JPMorgan said, citing the Bundesbank’s forecast of a 6% hit to German GDP in the first year if supplies stop completely.

Nomura’s Jordan Rochester reckons the euro may fall to $0.95 by end-August but in a scenario where gas storage tanks fail to replenish by winter, it could slip to $0.90.

Similarly, Citi analysts predict a Russian supply halt will send gas prices surging well above current levels of around 170 euros per megawatt hour.

All else being equal, the euro will fall to $0.98 if gas hits 200 euros, while at 250 euros, it would trade below $0.95, they told clients.

In theory, the ECB could intervene by selling dollars to prop up the currency as it did back in 2000, when the euro fell to around $0.83 read more .

But the bank has signalled it may not step in this time, possibly because the euro’s “real” exchange rate — against trade partners’ currencies and adjusted for inflation — is well above where it was in 2002, the last time euro-dollar parity was hit . REUTERS

REUTERS

.