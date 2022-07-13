SO WHAT, DAIM? – THE MALAYS WILL STILL BE POORER. NO CHANGE THERE – SO, SO WHAT IF YOUR PALS MAHATHIR & MUHYIDDIN’S PEJUANG & BERSATU GET WIPED OUT – WHILE UMNO & PAS WIN MORE SEATS – WHICHEVER WAY, THE COUNTRY WILL STILL BE IN DEEP SH_T – IT’S JUST A CHANGE OF GUARD OF THIEVES WITH A ‘NEW’ SET OF OLD CRONIES GETTING THE CHANCE TO STEAL MORE EASILY & MORE MASSIVELY – NO CHANGE THERE!

Daim’s Crystal Ball Shows Stronger PAS In GE15, Bersatu, Pejuang ‘Finished’

Daim Zainuddin expects PAS to perform better in GE15 due to disunity in BN, PH

Daim said PH risk losing some seats they won in 2018

Bersatu and Pejuang may not even survive GE15.

opposition cannot get majority DAP will lose some seats, PKR will lose more.

Pejuang is finished, and Bersatu too.

PAS will get more seats,” quoted The Malaysian Insight

PAS, helms Kelantan, Kedah, and Terengganu won 18 MP seats in 2018 polls.

Daim said bleak future for Harapan if it declines to make changes and remains divided.

Even until today, they have not changed.

The opposition is divided.

And this will continue for 10 years

opposition parties yet to achieve consensus on “big tent”.

Infighting drives voters to PAS

Malay voters, may vote for PAS due to disunity in BN and Harapan.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang more likely to vote for conservative parties.

PAS changed after tasting power unlike the 1960s.

not the same PAS in the 1960s. PAS have tasted power.

Daim believes Umno win more than half of 165 seats in Peninsular

Some Umno analysts believe they can win 85 seats.

they will need Sabah and Sarawak

My Comments :

So what? The Menteri Besar will still be wearing RM37,000 shoes. The Malay Grab Food delivery boy will still carry his baby in a sling while delivering food.

That mud slide and flash floods in PAS ruled Kedah will still destroy people’s houses. The elite in the State are all in cahoots with PAS.

The hardworking Chinese fellow whose chicken exports to Singapore help to sustain the value of the Ringgit will still suffer sudden policy changes by a government which does not understand any thing about anything.

Nothing will change for the better.

