OOPS, HADI CAUGHT LYING – IT’S HIS OWN RIGHT-HAND MAN TAKIYUDDIN WHO DRAFTED THE DPM AGREEMENT SIGNED BY ISMAIL SABRI, REVEALS MUHYIDDIN

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin has told PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang to ask Takiyuddin Hassan about the alleged agreement between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the deputy prime minister’s post.

According to Berita Harian, the Bersatu president claimed that Takiyuddin, who is PAS secretary-general, had drafted the agreement on the matter.

Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, claimed that Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and Ketereh Umno chief Annuar Musa had seen the agreement as well.

“The prime minister (Ismail) signed the agreement, which was witnessed by Annuar and myself, on behalf of PN, as well as several other party leaders who were present,” he said.

“Therefore, I think Tok Guru (Hadi) should check with Takiyuddin since he drafted the agreement. All the top PN leaders know about the matter.”

However, Muhyiddin dodged reporters’ questions on the need for a deputy prime minister with the next general election looming and Malaysians struggling with the rising cost of living.

Last week, Hadi said there was no official agreement between PN and Ismail on the deputy prime minister’s post although he admitted that the matter was discussed by both parties.

Muhyiddin also claimed that the agreement also contained other matters, such as Cabinet appointments based on party quotas.

“It was part of the agreement. That is why when Zuraida Kamaruddin left the party (Bersatu), we felt that the position should be filled by a Bersatu MP.

“We are not asking for more. We are only asking for what was outlined in the deal,” he added.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

