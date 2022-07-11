PETALING JAYA: Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman will not be Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia after Putrajaya decided to drop his appointment.

A source told FMT that Tajuddin’s name is not on the latest list of those who are to receive their letters of appointment from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

When contacted, a government source familiar with the matter confirmed that Putrajaya has had a “change of heart” over Tajuddin’s appointment.

“That is why his (Tajuddin) name was not included in the latest list of envoys who will receive their ‘surat watikah’ (letter of appointment) from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.”

Last month, the controversial MP confirmed that he was set to be appointed as Malaysia’s envoy to Indonesia.

When contacted, Tajuddin said he did not know if his appointment had been scrapped and asked FMT to contact the government instead.

“No comment. Ask the foreign minister or the prime minister,” he said.

Attempts by FMT to contact foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah and his deputy, Kamaruddin Jaffar, on the matter were unsuccessful.

Tajuddin’s appointment had invited criticism from several quarters including MPs, former diplomats, politicians and civil society.

A petition had also been launched on Change.org to call for Tajuddin’s appointment as the ambassador to Indonesia to be scrapped, gathering more than 35,000 signatures as of today.

There have been growing calls for the former Umno Supreme Council member’s appointment to be scrapped, especially after Tajuddin’s tell-all press conference late last month where he called for Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down as his party’s president.

DAP’s Bukit Bendera MP Wong Hon Wai had said Tajuddin lacked the necessary diplomatic skills needed for the job and had proven himself to be unfit for the role of ambassador.

Wong was later joined by several Umno Youth leaders, who said it would not be good for Malaysia’s image to have Tajuddin as its envoy to Indonesia and that there were other government officials who could take on the post instead.

In May 2021, the controversial MP was removed from his post as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chairman just days after his much-criticised press conference over a collision involving two LRT trains.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.