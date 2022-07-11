CHINA’S POWERFUL FOREIGN MINISTER WANG YI IN KL TO MEET AGONG, SAIFUDDIN & ISMAIL SABRI – A DAY AFTER TELLING ASEAN, UNDER GROWING PRESSURE TO TAKE SIDES, NOT TO BE AFRAID TO STAND UP TO BIG POWERS LIKE U.S., U.K. & AUSTRALIA – ‘THE FUTURE OF OUR REGION SHOULD BE IN OUR OWN HANDS. (WE MUST REFRAIN) FROM BEING USED AS CHESS PIECES FROM MAJOR POWER RIVALRY & FROM COERCION’
The Foreign Ministry, in a statement today, said during the visit, Wang Yi will have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at Istana Negara.
Wang Yi will also pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Saifuddin and Wang Yi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting which will discuss various areas of bilateral cooperation and issues, including trade and investment, high technology, digital economy, higher education, Covid-19 vaccine cooperation, and post-pandemic recovery.
“Both foreign ministers will also discuss and exchange views on the regional and international issues of common interest,” the statement read.
Wang Yi’s last visit to Malaysia was two years ago.
Wisma Putra noted that Malaysia and China’s relations have continuously strengthened and consolidated over the years since the elevation of Malaysia-China relations to comprehensive strategic partnership in 2013.
Both countries will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the partnership next year, it said.
Since 2009, China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner, with trade valued at RM421.07 billion), accounting for 18.9 percent of total trade, an increase of 27 percent from 2020, said Wisma Putra. –– Bernama
China warns Asian nations to avoid being used as ‘chess pieces’ by big powers
JAKARTA: China’s foreign minister Wang Yi warned on Monday in a policy speech in the Indonesian capital that countries should avoid being used as “chess pieces” by major powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors.
Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in Jakarta, Wang, who was speaking through a translator, said many countries in the region were under pressure to take sides.
“We should insulate this region from geopolitical calculations… from being used as chess pieces from major power rivalry and from coercion,“ he said, adding: “The future of our region should be in our own hands.”
Southeast Asia has long been an area of geopolitical friction between major powers given its strategic importance, with countries in the region now wary of being caught in the middle of U.S-China rivalry.
Heightening tensions, China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its territory based on what it says are historical maps, putting it at odds with some ASEAN countries which say the claims are inconsistent with international law.
Wang’s speech comes just days after he attended a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali and amid intense Chinese diplomacy that has seen him make string of stops across the region in recent weeks.
On the sidelines of the G20, Wang held a five-hour meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with both describing their first in-person talks since October as “candid”.
Wang said on Monday he had told Blinken both sides should discuss the establishment of rules for positive interactions and to jointly uphold regionalism in the Asia-Pacific.
“The core elements are to support ASEAN centrality, uphold the existing regional corporation framework, respect each other’s legitimate rights and interests in the Asia-Pacific instead of aiming to antagonize or contain the other side,“ Wang said.
Responding to a question about Taiwan after his speech, Wang said Washington “by distorting and hollowing out the One China policy, is trying to play the Taiwan card to disrupt and contain China’s development.”
Tensions between Beijing and Taipei have escalated in recent months as China’s military conducted repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait, the waterway separating the island from China.
Washington says it remains committed to its One China policy and does not encourage independence for Taiwan, but the United States is required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself under its U.S. Taiwan Relations Act.
“The two sides across the (Taiwan) Strait will enjoy peaceful development. But when the one-China principle is arbitrarily challenged or even sabotaged, there will be dark clouds or even ferocious storms across the strait,“ Wang said.-Reuters
