OUT TO FRIGHTEN THE NON-MALAYS OR NOT – SUDDENLY DAIM REAPPEARS WITH HIS ‘SAME OLD, SAME OLD’ CRYSTAL BALL – WARNS PAS WILL WIN MORE SEATS IN GE15, UMNO TO SWEEP UP TO 85 SEATS IN THE PENINSULA – WITH BERSATU & PEJUANG ‘FINISHED’ IF PAKATAN DOES ‘NOT CHANGE’ & STAYS DIVIDED – BUT WHAT DOES DAIM MEAN BY ‘CHANGE’ – A ‘BIG TENT’ LIKE IN GE14 SO THAT POLITICAL ROGUES & EGOMANIACS LIKE MAHATHIR & ANWAR CAN REHASH THEIR RIVALRY AT THE EXPENSE OF A REAL ‘NEW MALAYSIA’ – HOPEFULLY DAP WILL KEEP ITS EYES WIDE OPEN THIS TIME BECAUSE IT’S FOR SURE NON-MALAY VOTERS WON’T FORGIVE OR FORGET EVER AGAIN – CHANGE MUST BE FOR REAL & CLEARLY LAID OUT. IF MALAYS ARE NOT READY FOR IT, SO BE IT BUT DON’T TAKE THE NON-MALAYS FOR A RIDE EVER AGAIN – SO WHAT IF PAS & UMNO SWEEP TO VICTORY & TURN THE COUNTRY UPSIDE DOWN – DAIM & MAHATHIR DID THE SAME THING TOO WHEN THEY UNDERMINED THEIR OWN PAKATAN CABINET & KEPT POINTING FINGERS AT DAP MPs WHEN THESE TRIED TO STOP THE CORRUPTION, ROT & THE MAHATHIR-DAIM COTERIE OF CRONIES FROM STICKING THEIR FINGERS INTO EVERY PIE… AGAIN!
Veteran politician Daim Zainuddin expects PAS to perform better in the coming 15th general election due to disunity in BN and Pakatan Harapan.
The former finance minister said Harapan allies risk losing some seats they won in 2018, while splinter parties such as Bersatu and Pejuang may not even survive GE15.
“The opposition cannot get a majority as DAP will lose some seats while PKR will lose more. As for Pejuang, I think it is finished, and Bersatu too.
“If we are not careful, PAS will get more seats,” he was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight in an interview.
Daim cautioned a bleak future for Harapan if it declines to make changes and remains divided.
“Even until today, they have not changed. The opposition is divided. And this will continue for 10 years if we are not careful,” said Daim.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is facing mounting pressure from his party, particularly from the faction aligned with president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to dissolve Parliament and pave way for GE15.
However, the opposition parties have yet to achieve consensus on whether to approach the polls with a “big tent”.
Infighting drives voters to PAS
Meanwhile, Daim said Malay voters, especially the older demographic, may vote for PAS instead due to the disunity in BN and Harapan.
He also noted that Malay voters in the heartlands of Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang are more likely to vote for conservative parties.
“As the Malays get older, they will begin to think of Allah and how PAS is their salvation,” added Daim.
However, the 84-year-old Kedah native said PAS has changed after tasting power as part of a ruling coalition and is unlike the Islamist party he knew during the 1960s.
“This is not the same PAS I knew in the 1960s. This is a PAS that wants power as they have tasted power.
“I’m still close to them but I say no (to them taking over the country). That’s why we need a new generation,” he said.
Daim also believes that Umno will be able to win more than half of the 165 parliamentary seats in Peninsular Malaysia.
“Some Umno analysts believe they can win up to 85 seats. But that means they will need Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.
PAS leaders lack PR and diplomacy skills – Puad
PAS leaders, including those in the cabinet, lack diplomacy, complained Umno supreme member Mohd Puad Zarkashi.
Puad said PAS leaders were “frothing” when he criticised Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad and special envoy to the middle east Abdul Hadi Awang over 380 haj pilgrims who were stranded at KLIA.
“Some PAS members like to use bad words. If their minister is in Mecca, where is his deputy? Are all his officers in Mecca too?
“(The prime minister) sent his political secretary to Baling to visit flood victims because the prime minister was away in Turkey,” wrote Puad on his Facebook page today.
Puad said PAS leaders were lacking in public relations skills and gave several examples of how to handle crises.
“When there was a big flood in Tanah Merah, Kelantan in 2014, Najib Abdul Razak was playing golf with (then US president) Barack Obama.
“This is ‘golf diplomacy’. The very next day, he flew back to Malaysia.
“Idris does not need to fly back but he can show some concern… Since he was already in Mecca, he can show some PR (skills) by negotiating (on behalf of the pilgrims) with the Saudi government,” said Puad.
In another example, Puad said after the shooting down of flight MH17 in 2014, Najib had used unofficial channels to bring back the remains of victims to Malaysia.
“That is what is called PR in leadership. Najib used quiet diplomacy by calling separatists on the phone. This has never happened before.
“Where is the PR coming from Idris and Hadi to help those who trying to perform their pilgrimage? If they had good PR, Malaysia will have a bigger haj quota,” said Puad.
The 380 victims were reportedly cheated by a travel agency. They were promised a “furada visa” which was separate from the quota imposed on the Tabung Haji board imposed by the Saudi government.
MKINI
.