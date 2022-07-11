Invoke: Nurul Izzah more popular than Anwar among voters

Headhunter: The result of this Invoke survey reflects what many of us had been saying all along. PKR president Anwar Ibrahim passed his ‘used by’ date a while back. He should realise that he is now seen as a stumbling block to change.

We appreciate his past personal sacrifices but we cannot rely on him anymore as the political reality has evolved and change is needed.

The country is suffering now under a bunch of retards whose interest is to gain power so that they can clean out the treasury. We can’t have another five years of the same.

Way to Go: Indeed, you don’t need rocket science-level research findings to know Anwar is not among the winnable horses.

He is not what he was five or 10 years ago. Just cut to the chase and call a spade a spade instead of bellyaching about the inconsequential.

PurpleMarlin2039: Popularity aside, the lingering question is who should lead the coalition into the 15th general elections (GE15) and most importantly, who is the PM candidate.

Firstly, it can’t be Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar. Malaysians are generally not ready for Malaysians are generally not ready for a female PM , typically among the, pardon my apparent racist view, conservative Muslims.

Secondly, it can’t be PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli either. If a PM isn’t the party head like the recent Umno infighting debacle, this episode is poised to be a ticking time bomb.

If Pakatan Harapan still struggles with the second question, which had been since former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad pulled out, then sorry, Harapan is not ready to lead.

ScarletPanda9731: A leader could emerge in a crisis. It is only during a crisis that we can see who is strong and who is weak in character.

The three traits the great investor Warren Buffet looks for are skill, intelligence and integrity. Of the three, he places integrity first.

If there is no integrity, a company could collapse even if that leader has intelligence and skill. A government could collapse if the leader is corrupted.

So, integrity is of utmost importance. It does not matter if the leader is male or female.

Pathfinder: I wonder, what is the basis of Nurul’s popularity? It can’t be her explicit beliefs and ideas because she hasn’t expressed any to date.

Does she believe in racial equality? Does she believe in keeping religion out of government? Does she believe in ending Islamic fascism and toxic racialism?

Okay, those are big conceptual questions. Let’s try smaller simpler questions. Does she believe in ending child marriage? How about ending discriminatory racial quotas?

Until she can answer some of these questions clearly, I am ambivalent about her leadership prospects – whether she becomes or doesn’t become a leader isn’t a question I would lose sleep over.

In Malaysia, opposition Malay leaders seem to be supported by non-Malays based on personality and image rather than their actual beliefs, policies and ideas. In that sense, Nurul is similar to Anwar.

If Anwar is chameleonic, showing different colours depending on the situation, then his daughter is a plain white slate.

Because father and daughter are so ambivalent, so vague on what they actually stand for, they become a blank slate for hopeful opposition supporters to read into them qualities and beliefs which may not actually be there.

The only “strength” I see in Nurul is her youth and the possibility that her youth may translate to more progressive beliefs. But what those beliefs might remain a mystery.

Anti Racist: Maybe, just maybe, Nurul doesn’t want to be too outspoken about matters/policies when her father should be doing it. Maybe her beliefs differ in certain matters as time progressed since GE14.

I guess she has some good reasons to keep a low profile. She is probably waiting for daddy to retire.

WhiteRabbit1700: Anwar has been consistently the voice of the rakyat, therefore, he will be a good prime minister when given a chance without being interrupted by cook-up charges by power-crazy politicians.

Anwar is still relevant and has done much for the country with the PKR-led reformasi movement, without which Malaysia would have been in a far worse position. Remember his sacrifices. Enough of demonising him.

IpohPP: Yes, Anwar has made sacrifices but there comes a time we have to move on. Let’s not dwell in the past. His time is past. It’s a new generation of voters.

The young need to lead. They will play a crucial part in the next GE.

Gulengtu: What has Nurul contributed over the past few years since the fall of Harapan to be considered as one of the contenders to succeed Anwar, not to mention the PM’s post, apart from her being his daughter?

If Fahmi Fadzil had not taken over from her in the Lembah Pantai parliamentary seat, PKR would have lost the seat to Umno.

Macau Rice: It is not a question of what Nurul contributed, but a question of what she could have contributed if there had been a change of leadership in PKR after the chaos brought on by the Sheraton Move.

After being played out by the sly Mahathir, effectively cutting the Harapan coalition to pieces, the chaos probably led Anwar into playing discreet politics with the coalition partners of Perikatan Nasional and even Umno, which was what Harapan supporters abhorred most.

