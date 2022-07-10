INVISIBLE HANDS PULLING ISMAIL SABRI’S STRINGS – MOU 2.0 TO BE SIGNED SOON? – BUT HAS ANTI-HOPPING BILL & TERM LIMIT ON PM’S TENURE BEEN CLEARED YET? WHAT ABOUT GREAT AUTONOMY FOR ALL STATES? – IF PAKATAN NOT CAREFUL, THEY WILL SUFFER THE WRATH OF VOTERS FOR A MEANINGLESS MOU 1.0 & THEN MOU 2.0

KERJASAMA UMNO DAP PUSINGAN KEDUA. SO WHY FIGHT? KERJASAMA-LAH

Folks, I already said that the MoU between UMNO and DAP/PH is due for renewal.



The UMNO/BN government stays in power because of the MoU signed with the DAP in September 15, 2021.



The MoU will be extended again soon. Here is the news:

So YB Ong Kian Ming says that an extension of the MoU by one more year will give more time for more useful reforms.

YB Ong suggests that if the General Elections are held in July 2023 then there is more time to make positive changes.

Meaning if this MoU is signed then the GE15 will take place around / after July 2023.



Here is the million Ringgit question. On the UMNO side, surely Zahid will not be a party to this MoU. Zahid wants the general elections yesterday – to save his own neck.

Najib also is not a party to this MoU. Neither is Ismail Sabri or Tok Mat.

So who runs UMNO now? Who is in charge of UMNO? Who makes these decisions for UMNO? Who decides if UMNO signs this MoU with the DAP?



I think this MoU is good for the politics in the country. It shows that UMNO-BN and DAP-PH can work together.

Not just for renewable energy projects (of which rumours are plenty) but real reforms like what is being suggested by YB Ong Kian Ming.



I hope they will also put in mechanisms so that there will be consultations on more relevant issues like the prices of chicken, food prices etc.

Do it quiet, quiet lah. The country is more important than you.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.