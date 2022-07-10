I received the following from my friend Kamaruddin in Kota Bharu. It is a short read. I have some comments at the end:

China has urged its citizens to *keep physical goods* and not paper money. There will be a huge round of inflation as the US, Japan, UK, Sweden etc, are *printing more and more money*. So the Chinese are planning *not to accept USD* but only their RMB for payments, ARTICLE CIRCULATING WITHIN CHINA REMINDING PEOPLE TO BUY CHINESE MADE PRODUCTS… 朋友，请你看清时势： (Translated by tl) Friends, please observe the current situation clearly:

中国大陆开始施行自我保护措施了！

MAINLAND CHINA HAS BEGUN TO IMPLEMENT SELF-PROTECTION MEASURES!

一是保护国民安全，大幅度减少入境人员。 #1. It is to protect the safety of the people and *drastically reduce the number of people entering China*.

二是保护国民资产，减缓实物出口。 #2. Secondly is to protect national assets and *slow down physical exports*.

当美国疫情爆发而长期得不到有效防治时，该国人员隔离、生产停滞、迅速消耗存量物资，又拼命降息、只懂得印钞票进行所谓经济刺激，实际上这是用纸币来掠夺实物，当这个国家存货实物极度匮乏时，纸币就贱如卫生纸，雷同如冥币。

When the U.S. (COVID-19) epidemic broke out and there was no effective preventive measures and control for a long time, the American populations were isolated, production stagnated, and stocks of supplies quickly dwindled, and the Federal Reserve desperately cut interest rates (to stimulate the economy) including *PRINTING BANK NOTES* for the so-called economic stimulus.

WHEN THE COUNTRY’S INVENTORY IS EXTREMELY RUNNING LOW AND SCARCE,

*BANKNOTES BECOMES AS CHEAP* AS TOILET PAPER AND SIMILAR TO CHEAP COPPER COINS.

如果是国际货币，则掠夺的是其他生产国的物资。 生产国换取的外汇，因为疫情，吃穿住行购物旅游都无法实现，还不断的贬值，持币者大亏。

BECAUSE THE US DOLLAR IS AN INTERNATIONAL CURRENCY, IT IS *EQUIVALENT TO PLUNDERING* THE PRODUCTION, GOODS, MATERIALS, LABOUR AND SERVICES OF *OTHER COUNTRIES*.

Due to this COVID-19 epidemic, food, clothing, housing, transportation, shopping, and travel could not be realized in the foreign exchange by the producing country, and the *value of the currency holders has continuously depreciated*.

欧元、美元、英磅、瑞元，都是这样的货币，会逐渐冥纸化。 所以，中国明白了，哪一国疫情不治，大陆就不再拿实物去换冥币一样的外汇。

The Euro, the US dollar, the British pound, and the Swiss franc are all such currencies and will *gradually become useless* paper.



Therefore, China understands that in any country where the epidemic is not under control, the *CHINESE WILL NO LONGER EXCHANGE PHYSICAL GOODS MADE IN CHINA FOR FOREIGN PAPER CURRENCY LIKE THESE* CHAP COPPER COINS.

高筑墙，广积粮，自我内部循环，保证财富不流失，等待《以物易物》或人民币国际化。

Build high walls (TO SAFEGUARD), accumulate grains, expand internal trade and consumption and ensure that ‘wealth’ is not lost, instead wait for “BARTERING FOR GOODS” OR THE *INTERNATIONALIZATION OF THE CHINESE RMB*.

我们有此行动，估计越南、印度、马来西亚、印尼… 等生产国也会采取类似关门措施。

We have taken this action, and it is estimated that Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Indonesia… and other producing countries will also *adopt similar “CLOSE DOOR” MEASURES*.

大家都明白，谁拿实物换冥币，谁就是傻瓜。

Everyone understands that whoever exchanges their real physical goods for THIS CHEAP COPPER COIN (WESTERN PAPER CURRENCIES) is a fool.

美国这个月内，增发1.9万亿亿美元，欧盟，日元也是大量印钞票。

Just within this month, the United States has PRINTED PAPER MONEY for an additional US$1.9 TRILLION and the EUROPEAN UNION and the JAPANESE also *printed a large amount of paper money*.

全世界都在靠印钞票度过危机，人民币何去何从这很重要。 跟风的话，通货膨胀，苦果自己吃；不跟的话，等于人民币在抵消货币的通货膨胀，损失还是自己。

The whole world is relying on PRINTING PAPER MONEY to survive the crisis.

It is very important to *watch how the RMB renminbi will fare*.

If you follow the *PAPER MONEY PRINTING TREND ~ INFLATION WILL BE THE END RESULT*;

and if you don’t follow the trend, it means that the *Renminbi will be offsetting currency inflation*

(when you trade and accept their Currency) and thereby you sustain LOSSES.

所以，我们玩得很绝，不降息，用人民币双边结算。 想买我的物品，要么拿实物，要么拿人民币，美元我不要了。

Therefore, we are *maintaining an extremely STIFF SITUATION* AND WILL NOT CUT INTEREST RATES AND WILL ONLY SETTLE BILATERAL PAYMENTS USING RMB.

If you want to buy CHINESE goods, we *WILL NOT ACCEPT USD BUT ONLY RMB* OR WILL EXCHANGE DIRECTLY FOR GOODS (BARTER TRADE).

我们终于醒过来了，不再盲目大量出口，也看清许多国家”大量印钞票”只是在搜刮世界物质财富。

We have finally woken up….

*NO LONGER BLINDLY EXPORTING LARGE QUANTITIES*,

but also NOTICED that many countries “printing a large amount of useless paper money” are just *PLUNDERING THE WORLD’S MATERIAL WEALTH*.

只要认清方向，永远不晚，我们不能再做赔本生意了，中国人照顾好自己的人民才最重要。

As long as we understand this well … it is never too late.

*We REFUSE TO DO BUSINESS AT A LOSS*.

The most important thing is for the *Chinese GOVERNMENT to take good care and look after the welfare of its people*.

美国花一毛钱印了一张百元大钞（而且没任何贵重金属抵押）， 要求买你的一百斤大米，这不是欺负人吗？ 这是明目张胆的诈骗， 是无耻的掠夺。

It costs the United States only ten cents to print one US hundred-dollar bill (without any gold as collateral) and then they can *buy one hundred dollars* worth of our Chinese goods.



Isn’t this CHEATING / BULLSHIT?

THIS IS *BLATANT FRAUD*,

*A SHAMELESS PLUNDER*.

美国想得很美，有求于中国帮他们度过危机，下一步可能停止贸易战，假装妥协，幻想用印出的大量美元疯狂抢购中国生产的物质，我们不会上当了。

The United States Painted a BEAUTIFUL Scenery and *ASKS CHINA TO HELP THEM TIDE OVER THE CRISIS* with a promise to stop the trade war, PRETENDING TO COMPROMISE, and using THEIR USELESS US DOLLARS to buy Chinese-produced materials.

We will not be fooled AGAIN.

让美国人去自己玩吧，我们不奉陪了。【 請转发】

Let the Americans play by themselves, we will no longer be participating.

– Article originated in Guangzhou.

My comments :

China is the worlds largest producer and consumer of steel. Yet their economy is no 2 behind America.

China is the worlds largest producer and consumer of electricity. Yet their economy is no 2 behind America.

China is the worlds largest producer of vehicles (27 million). Yet their economy is no 2 behind America (which produces 9 million vehicles).

China is the worlds largest shipbuilder. Yet their economy is no 2 behind America.

China is the worlds largest producer and consumer of cement. Yet their economy is no 2 behind America.

China has the worlds largest high speed rail system (70,000km). Yet their economy is no 2 behind America (0 km high speed rails).

China launches the largest number of space rockets every year. Yet their economy is no 2 behind America.

China is the worlds largest exporter. Yet their economy is no 2 behind America.

So how can the US Dollar, British Pound etc have more value than the Renminbi?

Something has to crack somewhere.

