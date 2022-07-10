Nurul Izzah Anwar was viewed favourably by 49% of those polled by survey firm Invoke, against the 29% in favour of her father Anwar Ibrahim.

PETALING JAYA: Two analysts have expressed doubts over a recent survey that showed Nurul Izzah Anwar of PKR being viewed more favourably than her father, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said the survey did not truly reflect voter sentiment given the small sample size, while Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the findings should be taken with “a pinch of salt”.

Chin said even before the survey, the general consensus was that Anwar, who is leader of PKR and Pakatan Harapan, had passed his prime in politics.

“PKR and Pakatan Harapan must get rid of Anwar and replace him with someone else if they wish to do better,” he told FMT. “But the way PKR is structured makes it very difficult to get rid of him.”

The survey was conducted by Invoke, a Rafizi Ramli-owned analytics firm, which polled 3,000 respondents, half of them PKR members with the other half being voters. It showed that Nurul Izzah was viewed positively by 49% compared to 29% for Anwar.

Chin said there was no clear indication that the party or coalition would fare better if Nurul Izzah replaced Anwar.

Azmi said it was time that Anwar made way for a new face. However, he expressed doubts over Nurul Izzah’s abilities as a leader.

“While Nurul Izzah may be popular according to the survey, it does not necessarily mean she is a good leader. It remains to be seen whether she will be a good PKR president but questions were raised when she opted out of the recent party elections,” he said. “A true leader would not opt out of any election.”

