Another detail has today emerged that is said to confirm the existence of an agreement signed between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin.

This time, the matter was raised by Marzuki Mohamad, Muhyiddin’s former private secretary when the Bersatu president was prime minister.

Despite recent denials from within Umno, Marzuki insisted that both leaders had entered into an agreement last year over the position of deputy prime minister.

“I want to confirm the agreement exists.

“It was signed by Muhyiddin and the prime minister (Ismail Sabri) last Aug 17, witnessed by a minister from Bersatu and another minister from Umno,” he said in a statement today.

Marzuki also said he was personally involved in the agreement.

Marzuki Mohamad

Earlier this month, Muhyiddin confirmed he recently met Ismail Sabri to discuss new cabinet appointments for Bersatu following Plantation and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin’s move to Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

Muhyiddin, at the time, revealed his requests to Ismail Sabri were made based on their prior agreement.

Following that, Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan denied the agreement’s existence and questioned Muhyiddin’s motives behind revealing the matter, while other Bersatu and PN leaders also weighed in.

Among others, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang yesterday insisted that no such agreement exists, and there was no need to appoint a deputy prime minister as demanded by Bersatu.

Marzuki added there were reasons why the agreement was never made public.

“A provision under this agreement states that the document cannot be republished in any form.

“It can only be kept for the reference of both parties,” he said.

MKINI

.