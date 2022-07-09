WHAT! AGC TO NULLIFY NAJIB’S SRC TRIAL DUE TO ‘ERROR IN PROCEEDINGS’? – FAKE NEWS! AGC DENIES THE VIRAL RUMORS AHEAD OF AUG 15 APEX COURT APPEAL HEARING

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has denied allegations that it nullified Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International proceedings.

It said the allegations that the case is nullified because of an error in proceedings are fake.

In a statement on Friday (July 8), the AGC said that the Federal Court had fixed Najib’s appeal hearing on Aug 15 and the AGC will be present as respondent and act as prosecutor.

The AGC will continue with the case’s appeal and wait for the Federal Court’s decision.

On Dec 8, 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld Najib’s conviction and a 12-year jail sentence as well as a

RM210mil fine for misappropriating RM42mil of SRC International funds.

Justice Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who presided with Justices Has Zanah Mehat and Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, dismissed Najib’s appeal against the High Court’s decision on July 28, 2020.

The Federal Court would be the final avenue for the Pekan MP to appeal against his sentence and conviction in the SRC International case.