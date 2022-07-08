IF HADI CANNOT BE DPM, NO ONE CAN? – PAS CHIEF ADMITS THERE WERE DISCUSSIONS BUT NO CONCLUSION ON BERSATU DPM – ‘THERE WERE NO DECISIONS BECAUSE WE WERE BUSY TENDING TO THE RAKYAT,’ CLAIMS HADI

PAS believed that there was no agreement between Perikatan Nasional and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the appointment of a deputy prime minister.

Instead, those who agreed to form a government with Ismail Sabri at the helm have already decided that there will be no such position.

“We are upholding (the decision) when the government was formed that there will not be a deputy prime minister.

“We want to resolve problems faced by the rakyat. (PAS’ position is that) there will not be a deputy prime minister and there was no agreement to appoint a deputy prime minister,” Hadi told reporters in Marang, Terengganu, today.

However, Hadi said there were discussions on having a deputy prime minister but the results were inconclusive.

“There were discussions, but there were no decisions because we were busy tending to the rakyat,” he said.

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan

Apart from PAS, Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan has also denied the existence of such an agreement. Ismail Sabri is one of three Umno vice-presidents.

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan had alleged that the agreement existed as part of a “best practice” in coalition politics.

Wan Saiful said Umno’s former secretary-general Annuar Musa was a witness to the agreement and that Bersatu expected Ismail Sabri to uphold his end of the deal.

Talk of a deputy prime minister arose after Muhyiddin Yassin told reporters over the weekend that he brought it up with Ismail Sabri during their recent meeting.

When Ismail Sabri was appointed prime minister last August, he did not appoint a deputy and instead appointed four “senior ministers”.

